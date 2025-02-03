Dr. Kimberly Harms Book 'Are You Ready?: How to Build a Legacy to Die For'

Featured in LA Times Magazine USA Today Article

BLOOMINGTON, MN, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Kimberly Harms , acclaimed author, speaker, and thought leader, is thrilled to announce the feature of her transformative book, Are You Ready ?: How to Build a Legacy to Die For, in the LA Times Magazine on January 14 and 15. Are You Ready? is a groundbreaking guide that goes beyond financial legacy preparation to address emotional readiness, asking the critical question: How can we prepare our families to thrive emotionally after we’re gone? The goal of the book is to help readers live with their legacy in mind and give their loved ones the precious gift of emotional wealth—something even more vital than financial security.Dr. Kimberly Harms is a passionate advocate for personal growth and legacy building. She has been around the block in life! Dr. Harms has served as a Commissioned Officer in the United States Public Health Service, a dental school professor, a grief counselor, a clinical dentist and practice owner with her late husband Jim in Farmington, MN, a death doula, a civil mediator, a school board Chair, President of an international women's organization, the first woman President of the Minnesota Dental Association, co-founder of the 65 Eric Harms Memorial Libraries through Books for Africa in Rwanda, an award-winning bestselling author, international speaker, and co-host of the RethinkingDeath.Life podcast. She has also suffered many personal losses including the suicide deaths of her mother and son and the death from a broken heart of her husband Jim. Her most important role now is as a mother to her two surviving children and grandmother to six precious grandchildren; she has dedicated her career to helping individuals discover their purpose and create meaningful lives.Are You Ready? has been featured in:Are You Ready has earned glowing reviews both in the U.S. and internationally. It has won numerous writing awards; here are a few:Pacific Book Awards: Best Inspirational Book of 2024Independent Press Awards: Best Death and Dying 2024San Francisco Book Festival: Best Wildcard BookAmerican Writer’s Award: Best Death and Dying 2024Outstanding Creator Award: Best How ToOutstanding Creator Award: Champion: Best Non-Fiction 2024Literary Global Book Awards: Best Parent/Family MotivationalPinnacle Book Achievement Awards: Best InspirationalIn Are You Ready? How to Build a Legacy to Die For, Harms combines personal anecdotes, expert interviews, and actionable strategies to guide readers through the process of identifying their values, passions, and the legacy they wish to leave behind. The LA Times Magazine spotlight emphasizes the book's relevance in today’s fast-paced world, where individuals increasingly seek purpose and meaning in their lives.Quotes from D. Kimberly Harms:“Building a legacy is not just about what you leave behind; it’s about how you live your life now. I hope this book inspires readers to take actionable steps toward creating a legacy that reflects their true selves.”Are You Ready?: How to Build a Legacy to Die For is available for purchase at major retailers, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. For more information, visit www.drkimberlyharms.com

