Acuity, Inc. is a Washington Post Top Workplace Again

The Reston-based consulting firm serves federal agencies. It is celebrating its third Top Workplace award.

RESTON, VIRGINIA, USA, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acuity, Inc., a leading innovative technology consulting firm serving the federal government, is proud to announce it has achieved recognition as one of The Washington Post's Top Workplaces for the third time. This repeat award is a testament to Acuity's commitment to supporting employee engagement, professional growth, and work-life balance. Acuity was ranked 13th out of 100 midsize company awardees in the greater Washington, DC area.

"We are honored to once again receive this recognition from The Washington Post," said Rui Garcia, CEO of Acuity. "Our team members are the heart of our company, and we are dedicated to building a culture that prioritizes both their well-being and their professional aspirations. We succeed as a business because we have a workplace that values our employees.”

The Washington Post's Top Workplaces are determined based on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection.

Acuity offers a range of employee-focused benefits and programs, including flexible work arrangements, comprehensive health and wellness plans, and continuous learning opportunities. The company's commitment to its employees has been a cornerstone of its success and will continue to be a priority as it grows and evolves.

This Top Workplace award follows the recent announcement of Acuity as a Washington Business Journal 2024 Best Place to Work, further demonstrating the company's commitment to providing employees with a supportive community, opportunities for advancement, and the resources they need to excel.

For more information about Acuity and its career opportunities, please visit www.myacuity.com.