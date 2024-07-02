Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,599 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,010 in the last 365 days.

Legal Access for All – Community Leaders Unite

Community Legal Services Announces the Creation of their Advisory Council.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Community Legal Services (CLS) is delighted to introduce the esteemed inaugural members of its newly established Advisory Council. Dedicated to ensuring access to justice, CLS offers civil legal aid to empower low-income individuals in safeguarding their livelihoods, health, and families. CLS legal professionals specialize in addressing various legal challenges, including consumer protection, debt, family law, child advocacy, education, domestic violence, elder rights, healthcare and income benefits, housing, and veterans’ affairs.

The Board of Directors and CEO Jeffrey Harvey anticipate that this Advisory Council will significantly enhance CLS’s vision of "Legal Access for All."

Harvey says, “I have great respect for LSC, our biggest advocate and funder. Their approach to volunteer leadership inspired our design of the Advisory Council - an elite group of leaders that can operate without the constraints of the traditional fiduciary commitments of a board. This prestigious group of community leaders has been strategically chosen for their historical community impact, wisdom, and knowledge. My vision of the Advisory Council’s impact is to elevate the importance of legal services for the community and bring to life my vision of ensuring Legal Access for All.”

CLS Advisory Council Inaugural Members:

Benjamin Barros, Dean & Professor of Law, Stetson University College of Law
Dick Batchelor, Former State Representative, DBMG Inc.
Chris Carmody, Government Relations, Attorney, Gray Robinson
John Crossman, President, Crossmarc Services
Cecil Howard, Associate Provost & Interim Dean, FAMU College of Law
Tiffany Hughes, COO, UCF College of Business
Kent Johnson, SVP of Finance Operations, AdventHealth
Mel Martinez, Former Senator, Former Secretary Housing and Urban Development
Bill McCollum, Former Florida Attorney General, Congressman, Denton US
Tico Perez, Attorney, National Executive Board Member, Scouting America
Brandon Siler, Founder and President of Legacy Pro Sports
Joshua Truitt, CEO, Complete Parachute Solutions

Michelle Wargo
Community Legal Services
+1 407-936-7682
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other

You just read:

Legal Access for All – Community Leaders Unite

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Human Rights, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more