Legal Access for All – Community Leaders Unite
Community Legal Services Announces the Creation of their Advisory Council.ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Community Legal Services (CLS) is delighted to introduce the esteemed inaugural members of its newly established Advisory Council. Dedicated to ensuring access to justice, CLS offers civil legal aid to empower low-income individuals in safeguarding their livelihoods, health, and families. CLS legal professionals specialize in addressing various legal challenges, including consumer protection, debt, family law, child advocacy, education, domestic violence, elder rights, healthcare and income benefits, housing, and veterans’ affairs.
The Board of Directors and CEO Jeffrey Harvey anticipate that this Advisory Council will significantly enhance CLS’s vision of "Legal Access for All."
Harvey says, “I have great respect for LSC, our biggest advocate and funder. Their approach to volunteer leadership inspired our design of the Advisory Council - an elite group of leaders that can operate without the constraints of the traditional fiduciary commitments of a board. This prestigious group of community leaders has been strategically chosen for their historical community impact, wisdom, and knowledge. My vision of the Advisory Council’s impact is to elevate the importance of legal services for the community and bring to life my vision of ensuring Legal Access for All.”
CLS Advisory Council Inaugural Members:
Benjamin Barros, Dean & Professor of Law, Stetson University College of Law
Dick Batchelor, Former State Representative, DBMG Inc.
Chris Carmody, Government Relations, Attorney, Gray Robinson
John Crossman, President, Crossmarc Services
Cecil Howard, Associate Provost & Interim Dean, FAMU College of Law
Tiffany Hughes, COO, UCF College of Business
Kent Johnson, SVP of Finance Operations, AdventHealth
Mel Martinez, Former Senator, Former Secretary Housing and Urban Development
Bill McCollum, Former Florida Attorney General, Congressman, Denton US
Tico Perez, Attorney, National Executive Board Member, Scouting America
Brandon Siler, Founder and President of Legacy Pro Sports
Joshua Truitt, CEO, Complete Parachute Solutions
Michelle Wargo
