Naqi Logix Appoints Sandeep Arya, a Leader in Global Technology Commercialization, as Chief Business Officer

Naqi Logix, a pioneer in Human Machine Interface (HMI) technology appoints Sandeep Arya as Chief Business Officer.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Naqi Logix, a pioneer in Human Machine Interface (HMI) technology and developer of the Naqi Neural Earbud, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sandeep Arya as Chief Business Officer.

With a proven track record in business development and strategic partnerships, including more than 12 years at Samsung, Sandeep brings a wealth of experience that will be instrumental in driving new partnerships and will bring Naqi Logix to global markets.

Sandeep joins Naqi Logix with over 20 years of experience in the tech industry, having held senior positions at other prominent companies, including Samsung, where he spearheaded numerous successful initiatives. Based in Mountain View, California, his expertise includes business strategy, market expansion, and stakeholder engagement. Sandeep’s leadership will be pivotal as Naqi Logix continues to advance its cutting-edge technology and expand its market presence.

“We are excited to welcome Sandeep to the Naqi Logix team,” said Mark Godsy, CEO of Naqi Logix. “His extensive experience and proven strategic vision in commercializing technology make him the ideal leader to bring Naqi, and the Naqi Neural Earbuds, to partners. We are confident that Sandeep will play a key role in driving our company’s growth and achieving our commercialization goals.”

Sandeep is renowned for his ability to launch disruptive go-to-market strategies and foster high-value strategic partnerships across diverse global markets. Prior to joining Naqi Logix, Sandeep served as Senior Director, Head of Mobile Strategic Planning and Partnerships at Samsung Electronics. In this role, he significantly enhanced revenue streams and developed global partnerships.

In his new role, Sandeep will oversee all business operations, including strategic planning, business development, and partnership initiatives. He will work closely with the executive team to identify new opportunities for growth and innovation, ensuring that Naqi Logix remains at the forefront of the industry.

"I am thrilled to join the Naqi team and be part of bringing this breakthrough technology, which is going to change how people interface with our digital world,” said Sandeep. “Naqi Logix is leading the way in neural interface technology and I am eager to contribute to its mission of making advanced, accessible tech solutions a reality for everyone. Naqi is transforming how technology serves society, ensuring no one is left behind.”

Sandeep holds an MBA from IMD, Switzerland, an M.Eng. from the NUS, Singapore, and a B.Tech. from IIT, Madras. He holds 7 US patents and is a certified Six Sigma Green Belt, underscoring his dedication to innovation and quality.

This announcement comes as Naqi Logix continues to receive industry recognition and expand its product offerings. Naqi’s first product, the Naqi Neural Earbud controls digital devices hands-free, voice-free, and screen-free, using facial micro-gestures and does not require a brain implant.

For more information about Naqi Logix and its innovative technology, please visit www.naqilogix.com.

For media inquiries, interviews, or further information about Naqi Logix, please contact:

Email: info@naqilogix.com

Email: media@naqilogix.com

About Naqi Logix

Naqi Logix is pioneering an entirely new way to control all the devices and systems in our digital world. Its patented Human Machine Interface (HMI) turns subtle micro gestures, from the tilt of the head to the blink of an eye, into commands to control almost all digital devices. Its first HMI, the Naqi Neural Earbud, is now being used to control video games, robots, computers, wheelchairs, phones and other digital devices. TIME named the Naqi Neural Earbud as one of the best inventions of 2023 and Naqi Logix was selected as the Gold recipient of the 2024 Edison Award.