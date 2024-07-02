Cybertrust Japan Continues Support for AlmaLinux OS Foundation as Platinum Sponsor
EINPresswire.com/ -- The AlmaLinux OS Foundation, the nonprofit stewarding the forever-free, community-owned and governed, open-source enterprise Linux operating system AlmaLinux OS, today announced that Tokyo-based Cybertrust Japan Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of SB Technology Corp, has renewed its platinum sponsorship, providing invaluable support for the foundation’s ongoing community growth initiatives.
In May 2023, AlmaLinux first announced that Cybertrust Japan would be adopting AlmaLinux as the base for its MIRACLE LINUX distribution. The renewed commitment to AlmaLinux as a platinum sponsor member deepens Cybertrust’s participation in the foundation. Members of Cybertrust work on the development of AlmaLinux OS and contribute to the overall technical direction. Cybertrust Japan also played a key role in organizing the first-ever AlmaLinux Day: Tokyo. Welcoming nearly 100 attendees on December 9, 2023, AlmaLinux Day: Tokyo featured insightful discussions with Cybertrust Japan and AlmaLinux OS Foundation members surrounding the OS’s future.
“We at Cybertrust Japan are honored to continue our participation as a platinum sponsor member of the AlmaLinux OS Foundation this year,” said Yuji Kitamura, President & CEO of Cybertrust Japan. “With our extensive experience in MIRACLE LINUX and active contributions to the OSS community, including initiatives such as OpenSSF, we are committed to enhancing security and expanding SBOM support for AlmaLinux users. We are excited about the future and look forward to promoting the safe and reliable use of open source software together with AlmaLinux.”
Engagement with the Japanese open source community this year will include participation in the Open Source Summit in October, expanding meetup group and user group participation, in addition to more open source conferences across Japan, and organizing another AlmaLinux Day: Japan!
“Cybertrust’s unwavering commitment to AlmaLinux arms the foundation with notable resources aimed at security and longevity,” said benny Vasquez, chair of the AlmaLinux OS Foundation. “In just the last year, we’ve experienced a notable upswing in the adoption of AlmaLinux in Japan. We’ve more than doubled the number of mirrors in Japan while also growing the number of devices calling home for updates in Asia by more than 40 percent. Cybertrust’s support is a clear key catalyst for this expansion.”
AlmaLinux is currently supported by more than 25 sponsors providing everything from development and infrastructure support to financial resources. New sponsors are added regularly – and anyone interested in joining the foundation as a sponsor member is welcome to review the options on the website or reach out to the membership committee for more information.
About Cybertrust Japan Co., Ltd.
As Japan's first commercial certificate authority, Cybertrust Japan, with more than 200 employees, provides authentication and security services as well as Linux/OSS services for on-premise, cloud and embedded domains by applying MIRACLE LINUX kernel technology and open source software (OSS) knowledge. Combining these technologies and deep security expertise, the company also promotes services that support the reliability of customer services by proving the correctness of “people, tangible things and intangible things” for IoT and other cutting-edge fields. Cybertrust Japan is committed to realizing a safe and secure society with highly specialized and neutral technologies for IT infrastructure. Major Cybertrust Japan shareholders include SB Technologies, NTT Data, Hitachi and Secom. Visit www.cybertrust.co.jp.
About AlmaLinux OS
AlmaLinux OS is an open source, community-governed and forever-free enterprise Linux distribution focused on long-term stability and delivering a robust production-grade platform. With millions of downloads from a network of over 350 mirrors, AlmaLinux is an enterprise Linux distribution compatible with RHEL(r) and pre-Stream CentOS, and powers projects for governments, the defense sector, and scientific research institutions as well as numerous global business sectors and the web hosting industry. Adopted by some of today’s foremost open source ecosystem projects such as VMware, GitLab and Tenable, it’s available on all major public cloud platforms including AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Oracle OCI. The AlmaLinux OS Foundation is a 501(c)(6) non-profit created for the benefit of the AlmaLinux OS community. Visit https://almalinux.org.
AlmaLinux Contact:
hello@almalinux.org
Matthew Zintel
