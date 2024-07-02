LEOR KWELLER SEEKS TO CORRECT BROOME COUNTY AND CITY OF BINGHAMPTON'S WRONGFUL ARREST AND MALICIOUS PROSECUTION

Kweller family Leor Kweller Leor Kweller Photo

The charges against Leor Kweller were dismissed prior to trial and the prosecution’s attempt to appeal that decision has ended.

On April 1, 2024, the Appellate Division ended that meritless appeal, finally terminating the unjust prosecution of Leor Kweller, an innocent man.” — Andrea Zellan

BINGHAMPTON, NY, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leor Kweller and his family are pleased to announce that they no longer live under threat and fear of wrongful prosecution and conviction. In the case of People v. Leor Kweller # CR-23-1517, on May 30, 2023, the New York State Supreme Court dismissed the case against Leor Kweller, agreeing with his attorneys’ arguments that there was no evidence to support the charges. In June 2023, the Broome County District Attorney’s Office under Michael Korchak initiated an appeal that was deemed meritless by the court, seeking to overturn the Court’s decision to dismiss the case. On April 1, 2024, the Appellate Division ended that appeal, finally terminating what we consider to be the unjust prosecution of Leor Kweller; an innocent man.

While Mr. Kweller is relieved and grateful that his wrongful prosecution has ended, he knows that the path ahead – to full restoration of his rights and reputation – will be grueling. Now, Mr. Kweller hoping to one day set right the miscarriage of justice that caused unimaginable harm to Mr. Kweller and his family – including costing him his job, ruining his stellar reputation, and causing serious emotional and financial harm. It is his hope that his experience will result in real change that prevents future miscarriages of justice.

Mr. Kweller was represented in the criminal matter by Andrea Zellan, Esq. of Brafman & Associates, P.C., Elena Fast, Esq. of The Fast Law, P.C. and Sage Intelligence. He is currently represented in his civil rights lawsuit by Andrea Zellan, Esq. of Brafman & Associates, P.C. Karen A. Newirth, Esq. of Newirth Law, PLLC, and Oscar Michelen of Cuomo LLC.



For Further Information Contact:

Andrea Zellan, Esq.

Brafman & Associates, P.C.

256 5th Avenue, 2nd Floor

New York, New York 10001

(212) 750-7800

azellan@braflaw.com

The People v. Leor Kweller # CR-23-1517

https://www.leagle.com/decision/innyco20240409650