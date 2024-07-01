Home Repairs for Good Redefines Mission with New Name and Continued Commitment to Aging in Place
Home Repairs for Good, formerly NeighborLink Indianapolis, celebrates a new brand and decade-long journey of serving Marion County.
Investing in home repairs isn't just about maintaining structures; it's about safeguarding our community's most vulnerable and ensuring they have a place they can call their own.”INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Home Repairs for Good, formerly known as NeighborLink Indianapolis, marks a significant milestone in its decade-long journey of serving Marion County. The organization reaffirms its dedication to enhancing the lives of low-income older adults and individuals with disabilities through essential home repairs, provided at no cost.
"For the past ten years, Home Repairs for Good has been a lifeline for many in our community," says Rachel Nelson, Executive Director of Home Repairs for Good. "Our new name reflects our ongoing commitment to helping older adults and individuals with disabilities age in place safely and with dignity. Every repair we complete is not just about fixing homes; it's about preserving independence and the cherished memories that these homes hold."
Home Repairs for Good functions as a vital aging-in-place partner, addressing the specific challenges faced by older homeowners and those with disabilities. By offering critical repairs such as plumbing, electrical fixes, and accessibility modifications, the organization ensures that individuals can remain in their homes comfortably and securely.
Home Repairs for Good operates as both a 501c3 nonprofit and a general contractor, leveraging a combination of in-house staff, workforce development trainees, volunteers and subcontractors to deliver quality repairs. The organization's impact extends beyond immediate housing needs, contributing to community safety and well-being.
"Investing in home repairs isn't just about maintaining structures; it's about safeguarding our community's most vulnerable and ensuring they have a place they can call their own," Nelson adds. "Through our work, we not only extend the lifespan of homes but also strengthen the fabric of our neighborhoods."
Since its inception in 2013, Home Repairs for Good has been a cornerstone of affordable housing solutions in Marion County, supported by donations, grants, and volunteer contributions.
To learn more about Home Repairs for Good or to support their mission, visit homerepairsforgood.org.
ABOUT HOME REPAIRS FOR GOOD:
Home Repairs for Good, formerly NeighborLink Indianapolis, is both a 501c3 and general contractor and has been providing home repairs at no cost to homeowners 62 and older and those with disabilities in Marion County since 2013. Home repairs are completed by in-house staff, workforce development trainees, volunteers, and when necessary, subcontractors. The organization is funded through donations, grants, and volunteer contributions. To connect with the organization, visit homerepairsforgood.org
