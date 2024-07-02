MLM Medical Labs Poised for Growth with Facilities Expansion in Mönchengladbach
MLM Medical, a global leader in central lab services, is pleased to announce the expansion of its facilities in Germany to support its growing operations.
We’re very excited about this expansion of the MLM campus. The additional space is much needed to support the growing demand for our central lab services and will add valuable testing capacity.”MöNCHENGLADBACH, GERMANY, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MLM Medical Labs (MLM), a global leader in central and specialty laboratory services, is pleased to announce the expansion of its laboratory facilities in Mönchengladbach to support its growing operations.
The new start-of-the-art facilities will become the dedicated home for MLM’s global logistics department and for MLM Kit Building®, an industry leading clinical trials kit building operation. This strategic expansion is in response to the increasing demand for MLM's central lab services. The MLM logistics team supports an average of 300 single and multi-site research studies at any given time. And, the MLM Kit Building® division produces and ships over 100,000 customized clinical trial kits annually for biopharmaceutical and biotechnology sponsors to clinical trial sites in 70 countries. As well, all trial sponsors are given access to MLM Online®, a real-time browser-based web-portal to securely monitor clinical data, manage sample kit inventory and monitor kit expiration dates from anywhere, any time.
By relocating the logistics operations and kit building to the new facility, MLM is positioned for further growth. This move will free up valuable space in their current facilities, which will be repurposed for the company's rapidly expanding central and specialty laboratory operations.
Managing Director Dr. Stephan Voswinkel commented, "We’re very excited about this expansion of the MLM campus. The additional space is much needed to support the growing demand for our central lab services and will add valuable testing capacity."
The expansion underscores MLM's commitment to providing top-tier central laboratory services and ensuring the highest quality and efficiency in its operations. The new office space is expected to bolster MLM's capacity to meet the growing needs of its clients and maintain its position at the forefront of the industry.
About MLM Medical Labs
MLM Medical Labs is an international central and specialty laboratory with locations in Europe and North America. An international team of nearly 200 highly skilled and experienced employees supports over 300 clinical trials at any given time. MLM offers a broad range of services with an assay portfolio of over 1,000 parameters, including central lab testing, analysis of biomarkers, histology, preclinical services, assay development, kit building, and long-term sample management and storage. The company is headquartered in Mönchengladbach, Germany (near Düsseldorf) and has laboratories in Memphis, TN, and Minneapolis, MN, USA.
