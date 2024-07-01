Cue the Fireworks for Crumbl’s Strawberry Shortcake
Crumbl's Newest Delight Celebrates the 4th of July and Canada Day
Strawberry Shortcake is perfect for celebrating the Fourth of July and Canada Day. Its delightful blend of flavors and generous size make it an ideal choice for gatherings and holiday events.”LINDON, UT, USA, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the nation prepares for 4th of July festivities and Canadians gear up for Canada Day get-togethers, Crumbl® is introducing a mouthwatering treat that promises to elevate these fun summer celebrations: Strawberry Shortcake.
Crafted with care, Crumbl's Strawberry Shortcake features a double-stacked vanilla shortcake generously layered with fresh whipped cream and house-made strawberry jam. This delectable creation isn't just a dessert; it's a shareable experience meant to be enjoyed with loved ones.
"Strawberry Shortcake is perfect for celebrating the Fourth of July and Canada Day," said Rhonda Bromley, VP of PR at Crumbl. "Its delightful blend of flavors and generous size make it an ideal choice for gatherings and holiday events."
Available for a limited time at Crumbl locations across the US and Canada, from July 1st to July 6th, 2024, this seasonal offering exemplifies Crumbl's commitment to delivering gourmet bakery delights beyond their renowned cookies. Whether hosting a backyard barbecue or attending a neighborhood block party, Crumbl's Strawberry Shortcake promises to be the highlight of the festivities.
For more information on Crumbl's Strawberry Shortcake and to find a location near you, visit www.crumbl.com.
About Crumbl
Crumbl is a popular dessert franchise with a mission to bring friends and family together over the best desserts in the world. Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah, by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. In just six years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to the fastest-growing dessert chain in the US, with over 1,000 locations across all 50 states, plus Canada and Puerto Rico. The rotating menu offers new flavors every week, while regularly bringing back crowd favorites and unique original recipes, all served up in Crumbl’s iconic Pink Boxes. For weekly lineups, don’t miss the weekly flavor drops posted every Sunday at 6pm MST on all of Crumbl’s social media accounts. Visit Crumbl online at crumblcookies.com, on social media (@crumblcookies), or at any of the nationwide locations.
