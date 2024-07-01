Golfer Wins Helicopter from Baron NDT with Epic Hole-in-One
Baron NDT Awards Helicopter for Hole-in-One at Beaumont Golf Tournament! Amateur Golfer Stuns with Incredible Shot to Win Epic Prize!
This is the last time I let my marketing team come up with prize ideas after a happy hour!”BEAUMONT, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Baron NDT, a leading nondestructive testing company, proudly announces the awarding of a helicopter as a hole-in-one prize at the Chamber Golf Tournament 2024 held in Beaumont, Texas. Yes, you read that right—a helicopter!
— Mike Benson
In a twist that left jaws dropping and eyes popping, amateur golfer Ryan Magee defied the odds on the 160-yard, par-three hole. With the precision of a laser-guided missile, Magee sunk the ball in one shot, securing the most epic prize in golf history.
"We were confident that no one would win because, let’s face it, how often does an amateur hit a hole-in-one? Spoiler alert: not often!" said Michael Benson, President of Baron NDT. "But when Ryan stepped up and made that incredible shot, we were thrilled to be proven wrong. We might have to rethink our prize strategy next year."
The Chamber Golf Tournament has long been a staple in the Beaumont community, fostering camaraderie and supporting local businesses. Baron NDT’s sponsorship and generous prize offering underscore the company’s commitment to community involvement and celebration of extraordinary achievements.
"We are honored to be part of this vibrant community and to support events that bring people together," Benson continued. "Ryan’s hole-in-one is a testament to the unexpected joys that sports and community events can bring. Plus, it’s not every day you get to say, 'Here are the keys to your new helicopter!'"
Baron NDT extends its heartfelt congratulations to Ryan Magee and looks forward to future opportunities to engage with and support the Beaumont community. Next year, who knows? Maybe we’ll give away a spaceship.
About Baron NDT:
Baron NDT, LLC, headquartered in Jacksonville, FL, is a disabled veteran-owned small business specializing in nondestructive testing services. With a strong commitment to quality and safety, Baron NDT serves various industries, ensuring the highest standards in testing and inspection. The company operates across multiple locations, including Florida, Texas, and Virginia.
Michael Benson
President, Baron NDT
Phone: (904)304-2907
Email: info@baronndt.com
Website: www.baronndt.com
