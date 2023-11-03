Baron NDT: The New Gold Standard in Speed and Efficiency in the NDT Industry
We've seen the gaps in the NDT industry – the logistical challenges, the delays. At Baron NDT, we're not just addressing these gaps; we're bridging them.”UNITED STATES, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since its inception in 2018, Baron NDT has been on a mission to redefine the standards of the Nondestructive Testing (NDT) industry. A team disillusioned with the logistical challenges of large NDT companies and the lack of professionalism in smaller outfits, Baron NDT has quickly risen to prominence, setting new benchmarks in speed, efficiency, and customer service.
— Mike Benson (President)
Drawing from their rich experience in the aviation and industrial sectors, the founders have instilled a culture of "Drop Everything to get the job done NOW!" at Baron NDT. This ethos ensures that the company mirrors the urgency of its clients, ensuring that schedules are never compromised due to NDT inspections.
"From the inception of our nondestructive testing department, Baron NDT has been its backbone; not only did they expertly set up our entire NDT program, but they stand proudly as our Responsible Level III with the FAA. While we manage many inspections in-house, for the nuanced and complex tasks, our trust rests firmly with the unparalleled expertise of the Baron NDT team," says a representative from STS Aviation Group, one of the many satisfied clients of Baron NDT.
2023 has been a landmark year for Baron NDT. The company has added 7 major clients, all of whom have transitioned from other NDT providers, making Baron NDT their sole NDT service provider. This rapid growth can be attributed to the company's unwavering commitment to putting the customer first. With 24/7 phone and email support, accessibility to industry experts, and continuous advanced training for technicians, Baron NDT ensures that clients always receive top-tier service.
What further sets Baron NDT apart is its investment in the latest high-tech equipment and ensuring that its technicians are adept at leveraging this technology to its fullest potential.
In line with its commitment to perfection and attention to detail, Baron NDT has recently launched a new website, offering clients and partners a comprehensive look at its services, ethos, and vision for the future. www.BaronNDT.com
Baron NDT's new Industrial Headquarters in Beaumont, TX.