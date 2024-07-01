Psychotherapist and Minister Shares Inspirational Perspective on the Fire Inside All Beings

A psychotherapist who worked in suicide prevention and hospice, Dr. Noomen also served as a senior minister for various Protestant churches, and he believed the secret to happiness could be found in spirituality. Minister and licensed psychotherapist Dr. Pieter Noomen

Dr. Pieter Noomen’s copious writings fill his website, www.wordsforall.org.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The TV network CNN has been airing a documentary mini-series called Violent Earth, focusing on various types of natural disasters, and the episode called “Wildfire” seems especially frightening because of its videos of horrific fires that trapped and killed many people. Each episode begins with a warning that some of the images could be disturbing.

Interestingly, the late Dr. Pieter Noomen believed in a different kind of fire … one that can inspire and enlighten.

Dr. Noomen died in 2019, but he left copious inspirational writings on his website, www.wordsforall.org, and they remain free for anyone to peruse at any time. A psychotherapist who worked in suicide prevention and hospice, Dr. Noomen also served as a senior minister for various Protestant churches, and he believed the secret to happiness could be found in spirituality. Much of the writings on his website are transcripts of conversations he said he had with “I AM,” the deity that others call God.

And here’s what he said “I AM” told him about fire:

"I now ask your attention for the fourth component, fire, by which all that is exists. It's in you and in all because it's in Me as an aspect of My nature. Are you surprised? Fire, of course, is widely known on earth. With its magma, it is planet earth's core. Your sun handles it quite well, being in charge of sustaining all life on your planet. Gods or cosmic primeval forces are easily associated with fire's imperial majesty. Your body operates by a burning process, so fire's presence is 'all over the place.'

"Your societies are in constant need of more supplies of energy to keep them going. I confront you with what it means to have fire as an active ingredient of yourself. It was there when you were born and before that, in you as a fetus. Before that?

“In order to answer this question, I first must speak about what fire means to Me. … You can't help thinking of fire as it is on earth. You automatically think of fire's destructive proportions, while it is love's passion.

“All that exists is shaped from a passion, not forged, not forced, not by blunt power. The fire I am you could call passion, desire, spirit, warmth, light, power or splendor. It is expressed in the drive to create; the whole fabric of life will always reflect this. You do stem from it, from the fullness that radiates from Me …

"People keep asking where the first spark originated that started life. … I come from being the One Holy, the One above, before and beyond any grasping. I do know eternity. I am it. I know life's first spark. I am it. I am life's totality. I AM.

“My one fire is the heat of love 'burning' in Me. It is My and all nature's magma.”

Here is a sample of Dr. Noomen’s “Wisdoms of the Week,” available on his website, www.wordsforall.org:

"Fire, with its creative power and as love burning inside, is for Me one occurrence. It consists of My desire to be involved on all levels, wherever true life is practiced. Humans put satisfying passions, like experiencing love, high on their priority lists. It is not by accident. It signals that the core-magma of all existing is love glowing."