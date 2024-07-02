City of Waupaca & Tycore Built to Host Info Session for Recently Approved River North Ridge Housing Development
Event is scheduled for Monday, July 29th at the Waupaca Country Club.WAUPACA, WI, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The City of Waupaca and Tycore Built announced a Development Info Session & Kickoff Event scheduled on July 29th for the recently approved River North Ridge residential and multi-family housing development, which will bring new, quality workforce housing to the area. The event will be held at the Waupaca Country Club (1330 Ware Street, Waupaca, WI) and is open to the general public, local businesses, realtors, mortgage lenders, media, and those interested in buying or renting. Doors will open at 5:00 PM, with presentations starting at 5:30 PM; food and drinks will be available. Those interested in attending can RSVP at rivernorthridge.com.
In February, the city of Waupaca entered into a development agreement with Tycore Built for Phase 1 of the multi-phase development, which includes the construction of 124 apartment units and 32 single-family homes with starting prices of $249,900 including the lot. The project is projected to bring the City of Waupaca an estimated $27,948,000 of added tax value. The project includes attractively priced single-family homes and multi-family apartments. Additional phases to include 76 owner-occupied housing units and 120 apartment units. Combined with Phase 1, the total project value is currently estimated at $69 million.
On June 18th, the City approved the final plat for 35 single-family homes within Phase 1. Construction is estimated to begin later this year.
“We are thrilled to advance this project, addressing our community's need for diverse housing options and shortages. The approval of these 35 single-family units, along with upcoming workforce and market-rate housing, marks an amazing step in our city's growth,” stated Jarod Kivela, Community and Economic Development Director for the City of Waupaca. “We eagerly anticipate welcoming new residents to enjoy our vibrant community and amenities.”
“The City has been a pleasure to work with, and their eagerness to bring growth and workforce housing to their community shows their compassion and understanding of residents’ needs. We are excited to begin construction and development of the first phase,” mentioned Wade Micoley, Founder of Tycore Built. “We look forward to working with the city on additional phases and seeing the growth the development will bring to the community.”
More information on the development's progress and planning will be available at the River North Ridge Development Info Session & Kickoff Event on July 29th.
For more information, contact Tycore Built at email@tycorebuilt.com or call 920-617-9155.
Alex Ryczek
Tycore Built
+1 920-617-9155
email@tycorebuilt.com