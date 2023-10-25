Rowleys Bay Resort, Cherished for Over 70 Years, Listed for Sale Following Devastating September Blaze
Iconic Door County resort destined for rebirth after fire damage.GREEN BAY, WI, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The iconic Rowleys Bay Resort in Door County, known for its stunning lakefront setting and welcoming atmosphere, has been listed for sale after sustaining major damage in a devastating fire.
The resort, located on 25+ acres overlooking Rowleys Bay and Lake Michigan, suffered a devastating fire on September 5th that destroyed a section of the facilities and grounds. The owners who established the resort in 1947, initially planned to rebuild and reopen in the spring but ultimately decided to list the property for sale with Wade Micoley, Broker/Owner of Micoley.com - RealtyHive.
“After much deliberation and prayer, we feel it is simply time to pass the torch,” said a spokesperson for the resort. “Rowleys Bay Resort has been a labor of love for our family for over 50 years. We're grateful for the memories made here and the staff and guests who have made this place so special. Though it's bittersweet, we believe this aftermath of the fire is a natural transition point for new owners to restore and reimagine the future of this iconic Door County gem.”
Overlooking serene Rowleys Bay, the sprawling property is truly a one-of-a-kind acquisition opportunity. The site is ready for a rebuild of the current resort or development ideas. The former property offered a main lodge with 65,000 square feet, including rooms and suites with 2-3 bedrooms, a restaurant, bakery, pub, and an indoor pool. Various buildings on the property will be sold “as-is.”
“We have a long history with Rowleys Bay, so we’re honored to be entrusted to market it for sale,” said Micoley. “It's a truly unmatched location. While sustaining fire damage, the foundations and many structures remain intact, offering tremendous potential for new owners to bring this historic resort back to life.”
Rowleys Bay Resort has been a beloved destination for Midwest travelers, hosting families for generations and drawing praise for its comfortable, nautical-themed accommodations, and outstanding service.
Despite the fire, the property's scenic natural setting remains untouched. Interested buyers have an unparalleled opportunity to acquire a prime waterfront location in the Cape Cod of the Midwest, poised to once again become the crown jewel of Door County hospitality.
For more information or to schedule a showing, visit RealtyHive.com: https://www.realtyhive.com/listing/former-rowleys-bay-resort-1076927.
###
Amanda Syrjamaki
RealtyHive
+1 920-617-9117
email@realtyhive.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram