Made with Kindness Foundation Partners with Local Coeur d'Alene Boutique, Marmalade

Healing with the Love of Fashion as Marmalade “Makes it Pink” at First Inaugural Gala

We are incredibly thankful for Marmalade's support throughout this journey. Their involvement means so much to us and to the families of Maddie and Kaylee.” — Ashlin Couch, Co-Founder of Made with Kindness Foundation

COEUR D’ALENE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Made with Kindness Foundation proudly hosted its first inaugural Make It Pink Gala on Saturday, June 15th, marking a significant milestone in the organization's mission to honor the memories of Madison (Maddie) Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, and Xana Kernodle. The event brought together community members, local businesses, and supporters in a night dedicated to remembrance, empowerment, and hope of the three young women.

Marmalade, a mother-daughter luxury clothing boutique in Coeur D’Alene, played a pivotal role in the Make It Pink Gala. The Marmalade team styled the mothers of Maddie Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, as well as the founders of the Made with Kindness Foundation, Ashlin Couch and Angela Navejas, with multiple fittings to ensure they looked their best for the evening. Maddie’s mom wore a dress inspired by Maddie’s prom dress, making the fittings even more meaningful. This support allowed the attendees to focus on the event, knowing their attire was thoughtfully taken care of. In addition to sponsoring a table, Marmalade actively promoted the event beforehand, helping to raise awareness and generate community support.

Kaitlyn Widmyer, Director of Community Outreach at Marmalade, was interviewed by multiple news stations prior to the event, highlighting the importance of raising awareness and honoring the lives of those who were victims of the University of Idaho 2022 incident. Kaitlyn shared her personal connection to the cause, noting, “Maddie used to work at Marmalade as a fashion intern alongside Made with Kindness Founder Ashlin Couch, which is why supporting the foundation is incredibly close to my heart. It is an honor to be part of this effort to continue the legacy of one of the most hardworking, empowering, and beautiful young women I know.”

Beyond her role at Marmalade, Kaitlyn is known as the Executive Producer of CDA Fashion Week, an event where both Maddie and Ashlin dedicated their time during the summer of 2021. Kaitlyn’s dedication was also evident in her recent achievement of winning Miss Idaho USA, where she has chosen the Made with Kindness Foundation as her charitable focus as she prepares for Miss USA 2024.

The foundation was co-founded by Ashlin Couch and her mother, Angela Navejas, in memory of Maddie, Kaylee, and Xana, who were tragically lost in the 2022 incident at the University of Idaho. The Made with Kindness Foundation stands as a beacon of hope, created to honor the lives of these three women by funding memorial scholarships. The foundation's mission extends beyond scholarships, encompassing grief wellness seminars and comprehensive on-campus safety awareness to promote safety and empowerment among college students.

Ashlin shares how the support from Marmalade and the broader community has been instrumental in the foundation's efforts. She says, “We are incredibly thankful for Marmalade's support throughout this journey. Their involvement means so much to us and to the families of Maddie and Kaylee. It is through community support that we can continue to promote safety and empowerment among college students and continue to honor the lives of my best friends.”

To learn more about Marmalade’s involvement and the weekend leading up to the Make it Pink Gala, please watch Krem2’s news segment, listen to KXLY’s story, or read the CDA Press.

——

For more information on this release, reach out to Caylie Shelton, PR Publicist, at caylie@tuutiagency.com.

About Marmalade: Marmalade is more than just a clothing boutique; it’s a celebration of personal style and individuality. Originating in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, in the heart of the Pacific Northwest, our family-owned and operated brand has blossomed over the last 15 years to include locations in Brooklyn, New York, and Savannah, Georgia.

At Marmalade, we wear what we want, when we want to. We believe confidence is the best accessory, and personal style is a taste acquired over a lifetime of self-discovery. Our boutiques reflect our philosophy with collections that blend practical styles and luxurious quality, perfect for those who live their lives to the fullest. Inspired by a European lifestyle, we feature brands from Copenhagen, France, the UK, Ireland, and beyond, ensuring our offerings are both diverse and sophisticated.