Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Growth to Accelerate in Forecast Period (2024-2034), DelveInsight Analyzes

DelveInsight’s “Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Inflammatory Bowel Disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Inflammatory Bowel Disease market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Report:

The Inflammatory Bowel Disease market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In September 2023, Cosmo Pharmaceuticals and Adalvo have entered into a license and supply agreement for Rifamycin SV with MMX technology across Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East/North Africa (MENA), and Latin America (LATAM) regions.

In May 2023, NGM Biopharmaceuticals announced that findings from a Phase II investigator-sponsored trial of aldafermin for treating patients with idiopathic bile acid malabsorption (BAM) alongside irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea (IBS-D) were presented at Digestive Disease Week 2023.

In 2023, the United States had the largest number of cases among the 7MM, with approximately 14 million prevalent cases. These numbers are anticipated to rise in the forecast period.

In the United States in 2023, irritable bowel syndrome was more prevalent among females than males in terms of total gender-specific cases.

In 2023, Germany had the highest prevalence of irritable bowel syndrome among the EU4 and the UK, whereas Spain reported the lowest number of cases.

According to Breen-Lyles et al. (2023), the average symptom severity score of irritable bowel syndrome in patients meeting Rome IV criteria was notably higher compared to those meeting Rome III criteria.

According to the American College of Gastroenterology (2023), irritable bowel syndrome is prevalent, impacting approximately 5% of the population, which equates to about 1 in 20 individuals in the US.

Key Inflammatory Bowel Disease Companies: CJ Bioscience/4D Pharma, RedHill Biopharma, Tryp Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and Company, Gilead, Galapagos, Applied Molecular Transport, Protagonist Therapeutics, Janssen, AstraZeneca, Pharmacosmos A/S, 4SC AG, Pharmacosmos A/S, Vifor Pharma, Astellas Pharma, Shield Therapeutics, Takeda, Ocera Therapeutics, Sanofi, Morphic Therapeutic, Inc., Bausch Health Americas, Inc., Qu Biologics Inc., Vifor Pharma, and others

Key Inflammatory Bowel Disease Therapies: Blautix, BEKINDA (RHB-102), TRP-8802, Mirikizumab, Filgotinib, AMT-101, PN-943, Tremfya, Brazikumab, Iron Isomaltoside 1000, SC12267 (4SC-101), Monofer, Ferinject, fidaxomicin, Ferric Maltol, Lubiprostone, AST-120, Ustekinumab, Nolpitantium besylate, MORF-057, Balsalazide Disodium, QBECO, Ferric carboxymaltose, and others

The Inflammatory Bowel Disease market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Inflammatory Bowel Disease pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Inflammatory Bowel Disease market dynamics.

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Overview

Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) is a common disorder that affects the large intestine (colon). It is characterized by a group of symptoms that occur together, including abdominal pain or discomfort, bloating, and changes in bowel habits such as diarrhea, constipation, or both. IBS is a chronic condition that can vary in severity and typically requires long-term management.

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Inflammatory Bowel Disease market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalent Cases of Irritable Bowel Syndrome in the 7MM

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Irritable Bowel Syndrome in the 7MM

Gender-specific Prevalent Cases of Irritable Bowel Syndrome in the 7MM

Age-specific Prevalent Cases of Irritable Bowel Syndrome in the 7MM

Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Irritable Bowel Syndrome in the 7MM

Subtype-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Irritable Bowel Syndrome in the 7MM

Total Treated Cases of Irritable Bowel Syndrome in the 7MM

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Inflammatory Bowel Disease market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Inflammatory Bowel Disease market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Inflammatory Bowel Disease Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Therapies and Key Companies

Blautix: CJ Bioscience/4D Pharma

BEKINDA (RHB-102): RedHill Biopharma

TRP-8802: Tryp Therapeutics

Mirikizumab: Eli Lilly and Company

Filgotinib: Gilead/ Galapagos

AMT-101: Applied Molecular Transport

PN-943: Protagonist Therapeutics

Tremfya: Janssen

Brazikumab: AstraZeneca

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Strengths

The high prevalence of irritable bowel syndrome is the primary strength of its global market, leading to more focus by pharmaceutical firms.

Approved drugs to treat irritable bowel syndrome in adults are being studied in pediatric groups as well.

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Opportunities

Treating the pathophysiological causative agent responsible for the symptoms is an emerging approach.

It is hoped that as the application for the irritable bowel syndrome diagnostic grows, it will play a role in earlier diagnosis of irritable bowel syndrome as well as obviating the need for another unnecessary testing.

Scope of the Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Inflammatory Bowel Disease Companies: CJ Bioscience/4D Pharma, RedHill Biopharma, Tryp Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and Company, Gilead, Galapagos, Applied Molecular Transport, Protagonist Therapeutics, Janssen, AstraZeneca, Pharmacosmos A/S, 4SC AG, Pharmacosmos A/S, Vifor Pharma, Astellas Pharma, Shield Therapeutics, Takeda, Ocera Therapeutics, Sanofi, Morphic Therapeutic, Inc., Bausch Health Americas, Inc., Qu Biologics Inc., Vifor Pharma, and others

Key Inflammatory Bowel Disease Therapies: Blautix, BEKINDA (RHB-102), TRP-8802, Mirikizumab, Filgotinib, AMT-101, PN-943, Tremfya, Brazikumab, Iron Isomaltoside 1000, SC12267 (4SC-101), Monofer, Ferinject, fidaxomicin, Ferric Maltol, Lubiprostone, AST-120, Ustekinumab, Nolpitantium besylate, MORF-057, Balsalazide Disodium, QBECO, Ferric carboxymaltose, and others

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Therapeutic Assessment: Inflammatory Bowel Disease current marketed and Inflammatory Bowel Disease emerging therapies

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Dynamics: Inflammatory Bowel Disease market drivers and Inflammatory Bowel Disease market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Access and Reimbursement

