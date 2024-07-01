HDAC inhibitors Market to Show Remarkable Growth Trends from 2024 to 2034, DelveInsight Reports

HDAC inhibitors Market

DelveInsight’s HDAC inhibitors Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

DelveInsight’s “HDAC inhibitors Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-20324″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the HDAC inhibitors, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the HDAC inhibitors market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the HDAC inhibitors Market Report:

The HDAC inhibitors market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In September 2023, Italfarmaco Group announced that its Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for Givinostat (HDAC inhibitor) as a potential treatment for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) had been submitted to the European Medicine Agency (EMA) and that the EMA had started its regulatory review process.

According to Baskozos et al. (2022), the prevalence of Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy (DPN) among individuals with diabetes mellitus ranges from 29% to 49%. This corresponds to approximately 200 million people globally living with DPN.

According to the National Organization for Rare Diseases (NORD), Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) is the most prevalent childhood-onset form of muscular dystrophy, predominantly affecting males. It is estimated to occur in approximately 1 in 3,500 live male births, with symptoms typically appearing between the ages of 3 and 5 years. Additionally, muscular dystrophies in total are estimated to impact around 250,000 individuals in the United States.

Top Indications Covered - PTCL, DPN, Polycythemia Vera, DMD

Key HDAC inhibitors Companies: Xynomic Pharma, Medivir, Regenacy Pharmaceuticals, Curis, Tenaya Therapeutics, and others

Key HDAC inhibitors Therapies: Abexinostat, Remetinostat, Ricolinostat, Fimepinostat, TN-301, and others

The HDAC inhibitors market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage HDAC inhibitors pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the HDAC inhibitors market dynamics.

HDAC inhibitors Overview

HDAC inhibitors, or histone deacetylase inhibitors, are a class of compounds that interfere with the activity of histone deacetylases (HDACs). These enzymes play a crucial role in gene expression by removing acetyl groups from histone proteins, which can lead to a more compact and inactive chromatin structure, thereby reducing gene transcription.

HDAC inhibitors Market Forecast, Size & Share Analysis Report:

https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/hdac-inhibitors-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=gpr

HDAC inhibitors Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

HDAC inhibitors Epidemiology Segmentation:

The HDAC inhibitors market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of HDAC inhibitors

Prevalent Cases of HDAC inhibitors by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of HDAC inhibitors

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic HDAC inhibitors

HDAC inhibitors Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the HDAC inhibitors market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers HDAC inhibitors market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the HDAC inhibitors Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

HDAC inhibitors Therapies and Key Companies

Abexinostat: Xynomic Pharma

Remetinostat: Medivir

Ricolinostat: Regenacy Pharmaceuticals

Fimepinostat: Curis

TN-301: Tenaya Therapeutics

HDAC inhibitors Market Strengths

Due to the ubiquitous expression in cancer cells with a relatively low expression in most normal tissues, HDAC represents an excellent candidate as diagnostic and a therapeutic target, specifically for antibody based therapy.

They can be used in combination with other drugs to enhance treatment outcomes, offering versatility in treatment approaches.

HDAC inhibitors Market Opportunities

Like many targeted therapies, resistance to HDAC inhibitors can develop over time, limiting their long-term efficacy. Understanding the mechanisms of resistance and developing strategies to overcome or prevent resistance is crucial for improving treatment outcomes. This may involve combination therapies, development of next-generation HDAC inhibitors, or targeting alternative pathways involved in cancer progression.

There is potential to explore new therapeutic indications for HDAC inhibitors beyond their current uses in cancer and neurological disorders.

Scope of the HDAC inhibitors Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key HDAC inhibitors Companies: Xynomic Pharma, Medivir, Regenacy Pharmaceuticals, Curis, Tenaya Therapeutics, and others

Key HDAC inhibitors Therapies: Abexinostat, Remetinostat, Ricolinostat, Fimepinostat, TN-301, and others

HDAC inhibitors Therapeutic Assessment: HDAC inhibitors current marketed and HDAC inhibitors emerging therapies

HDAC inhibitors Market Dynamics: HDAC inhibitors market drivers and HDAC inhibitors market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

HDAC inhibitors Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, HDAC inhibitors Market Access and Reimbursement

