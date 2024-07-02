Logistics Plus is Named a 2024 G75 Green Supply Chain Partner for a Second Year
The annual Inbound Logistics list recognizes 75 leading companies focused on green supply chain management.
We invest in EV at our warehouses, we are a 13-year SmartWay Transport Partner, and achieving plastic neutrality the past four years are examples of how we grow without compromising the future.”ERIE, PA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Logistics Plus, Inc. (LP), a global leader in transportation, logistics, and unique supply chain solutions, is proud to announce that it has been named a 2024 G75 Green Supply Chain Partner by Inbound Logistics magazine. The list, curated annually by the editors of Inbound Logistics, recognizes 75 companies going above and beyond to prioritize green initiatives and help global supply chains become more sustainable.
"Inbound Logistics editors have determined that Logistics Plus is one of the 75 honorees that 'walk the walk' when it comes to commitment to supply chain sustainability," said Felecia Stratton, Editor for Inbound Logistics. "Given the global environment, it is truly an accomplishment this year."
"I believe in Karma and doing what is right, and so doing things that are sustainable for the environment is the right thing to do," said Jim Berlin, Founder & CEO of Logistics Plus. "We invest in EV equipment at our warehouses, we are a 13-year SmartWay Transport Partner, and achieving plastic neutrality the past four years are examples of how we grow without compromising the future."
The updated G75 list appears in the June 2024 Sustainability edition of Inbound Logistics magazine in both print and digital formats. View the Logistics Plus profile in the digital edition at https://magazine.inboundlogistics.com/view/754554366/46/.
About Inbound Logistics
Inbound Logistics (IL) is the pioneering magazine empowering demand-driven enterprises. IL's educational mission is to guide businesses to efficiently manage logistics, reduce and speed inventory, and neutralize transportation cost increases by aligning supply to demand and adjusting enterprise functions to support that paradigm shift. More information about demand-driven enterprise practices is available at inboundlogistics.com.
About Logistics Plus, Inc.
Logistics Plus, Inc. (LP) is a 21st-century logistics company and a leading worldwide provider of transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, global logistics, business intelligence, technology, and supply chain solutions. LP works in the background to help businesses manage their supply chains in a constantly changing world. Founded in 1996, today LP has annual global sales of over $600M with more than 1,200 employees located in 50+ countries worldwide. LP is recognized as one of the fastest-growing privately-owned logistics companies, a top 3PL provider, a top 100 logistics company, a top freight brokerage and warehousing provider, and a great place to work. With a Passion For Excellence™, its employees put the PLUS in LOGISTICS by doing the big things properly, plus the countless little things that together ensure complete customer satisfaction and success. Learn more at logisticsplus.com.
The world keeps changing. When change happens, Logistics Plus delivers.