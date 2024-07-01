Erectile Dysfunction Market Expected to Experience Major Growth by 2034, According to DelveInsight

Erectile Dysfunction Market

DelveInsight’s Erectile Dysfunction Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

DelveInsight’s “Erectile Dysfunction Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Erectile Dysfunction, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Erectile Dysfunction market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Erectile Dysfunction Market Report:

The Erectile Dysfunction market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In February 2024, LTR Pharma has announced the start of patient recruitment for the pivotal clinical study of SPONTAN.

In January 2024, Initiator Pharma has announced plans to broaden its presence in the Sexual Health Franchise, encompassing both male erectile dysfunction and female sexual dysfunction (FSD).

In October 2023, Initiator Pharma reported encouraging outcomes from its Phase IIb clinical trial involving pudafensine for the treatment of erectile dysfunction.

In June 2023, The US FDA authorized the marketing of a new over-the-counter treatment for erectile dysfunction, a topical gel named EROXON.

According to Maguire et al. (2022), a survey involving 12,506 adult men from the UK general population found that 41.5% reported having erectile dysfunction. The prevalence rates of mild, moderate, and severe erectile dysfunction in the study sample were estimated at 20.2%, 13.8%, and 7.5%, respectively.

Key Erectile Dysfunction Companies: SPONTAN, Initiator Pharma, Futura Medical, Vigonvita Life Sciences, Bayer, Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, Yuhan Corporation, VIVUS LLC, Vietstar Biomedical Research, and others

Key Erectile Dysfunction Therapies: LTR Pharma, IP2015, IP2018, MED3000, TPN171H, Levitra (Vardenafil, BAY38-9456), Tadalafil, UK-369,003, YHD1023, MED2005, avanafil, TD0025, and others

The Erectile Dysfunction epidemiology based on gender analyzed that approximately one in 10 adult males will suffer from Erectile Dysfunction on a long-term basis

The Erectile Dysfunction market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Erectile Dysfunction pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Erectile Dysfunction market dynamics.

Erectile Dysfunction Overview

Erectile dysfunction (ED) is the inability to achieve or maintain an erection sufficient for satisfactory sexual performance. It is a common condition that can affect men of all ages but is more prevalent with increasing age.

Erectile Dysfunction Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Erectile Dysfunction Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Erectile Dysfunction market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalent Cases of Erectile Dysfunction in the 7MM

Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Erectile Dysfunction in the 7MM

Age-specific Cases of Erectile Dysfunction in the 7MM

Severity-specific Cases of Erectile Dysfunction in the 7MM

Treated Cases of Erectile Dysfunction in the 7MM

Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Erectile Dysfunction market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Erectile Dysfunction market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Erectile Dysfunction Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Erectile Dysfunction Therapies and Key Companies

SPONTAN: LTR Pharma

IP2015: Initiator Pharma

MED3000: Futura Medical

TPN171H: Vigonvita Life Sciences

Levitra (Vardenafil, BAY38-9456): Bayer

Tadalafil: Eli Lilly and Company

UK-369,003: Pfizer

LEVITRA (vardenafil): GlaxoSmithKline

YHD1023: Yuhan Corporation

MED2005: Futura Medical Developments Ltd

avanafil: VIVUS LLC

TD0025: Vietstar Biomedical Research

Erectile Dysfunction Market Strengths

There are several established treatments for erectile dysfunction, including oral medications (such as sildenafil), injections, and vacuum erection devices, providing options for patients with varying preferences and medical conditions.

Ongoing research into erectile dysfunction has led to the development of new treatments and technologies, including nasal spray, expanding the potential treatment options.

Erectile Dysfunction Market Opportunities

Advances in genetics and biomarker research offer the potential for personalized treatment approaches tailored to individual patient characteristics, optimizing efficacy and minimizing adverse effects.

Lifestyle modifications, such as exercise, dietary changes, and stress reduction techniques, have the potential to complement existing treatments for erectile dysfunction and improve overall outcome.

Scope of the Erectile Dysfunction Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Erectile Dysfunction Therapeutic Assessment: Erectile Dysfunction current marketed and Erectile Dysfunction emerging therapies

Erectile Dysfunction Market Dynamics: Erectile Dysfunction market drivers and Erectile Dysfunction market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Erectile Dysfunction Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Erectile Dysfunction Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Erectile Dysfunction Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Erectile Dysfunction

3. SWOT analysis of Erectile Dysfunction

4. Erectile Dysfunction Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Erectile Dysfunction Market Overview at a Glance

6. Erectile Dysfunction Disease Background and Overview

7. Erectile Dysfunction Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Erectile Dysfunction

9. Erectile Dysfunction Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Erectile Dysfunction Unmet Needs

11. Erectile Dysfunction Emerging Therapies

12. Erectile Dysfunction Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Erectile Dysfunction Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Erectile Dysfunction Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Erectile Dysfunction Market Drivers

16. Erectile Dysfunction Market Barriers

17. Erectile Dysfunction Appendix

18. Erectile Dysfunction Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

