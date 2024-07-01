Malignant Ascites Market Forecasted to Surge in Coming Years, 2024-2034 Analysis by DelveInsight

Malignant Ascites Market Insights

DelveInsight’s Malignant Ascites Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

DelveInsight’s “Malignant Ascites Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Malignant Ascites, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Malignant Ascites market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Malignant Ascites Market Report:

The Malignant Ascites market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

Wuhan YZY Biopharma’s M701 is the first and only EpCAM × CD3 bispecific antibody (BsAb) to have progressed to Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of M701 on a global scale.

As per McQuaid et al. (2024), approximately two-thirds of malignant ascites cases stem from peritoneal carcinomatosis. Primary adenocarcinomas originating from organs such as the ovary, uterus, pancreas, stomach, colon, lung, or breast are the most frequent causes.

As reported by Y. Han and Borazanci et al. (2023), malignant ascites comprises roughly 10% of all ascites instances and commonly occurs in ovarian, colorectal, pancreatic, gastric, and primary peritoneal cancer. An estimated 20% of malignant ascites cases have an unidentified primary tumor, and half of the cases exhibit ascites upon initial diagnosis.

Key Malignant Ascites Companies: Clover Biopharmaceuticals, Wuhan YZY Biopharma Co., Ltd., Neovii Biotech, Jiangsu Simcere Pharmaceutical, Neovii Biotech, Sanofi, and others

Key Malignant Ascites Therapies: SCB-313, M701, catumaxomab, Endostar, Catumaxomab, aflibercept (ziv-aflibercept, AVE0005, VEGF trap, ZALTRAP®), and others

The Malignant Ascites market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Malignant Ascites pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Malignant Ascites market dynamics.

Malignant Ascites Overview

Malignant ascites is the accumulation of fluid in the peritoneal cavity (the space between the abdominal organs and the abdominal wall) due to cancer. This condition often indicates advanced or metastatic cancer and is most commonly associated with cancers of the ovary, liver, stomach, pancreas, and colon.

Malignant Ascites Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Malignant Ascites Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Malignant Ascites market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Incident Cases of Ascites in Selected Indications (Ovarian, Colorectal, Gastric ,and Others) in the 7MM

Incident Cases of Malignant Ascites in Selected Indications in the 7MM

Total Treated Cases of Malignant Ascites in the 7MM

Malignant Ascites Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Malignant Ascites market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Malignant Ascites market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Malignant Ascites Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Malignant Ascites Therapies and Key Companies

SCB-313: Clover Biopharmaceuticals

M701: Wuhan YZY Biopharma Co., Ltd.

catumaxomab: Neovii Biotech

Endostar: Jiangsu Simcere Pharmaceutical

Catumaxomab: Neovii Biotech

aflibercept (ziv-aflibercept, AVE0005, VEGF trap, ZALTRAP®): Sanofi

Malignant Ascites Market Strengths

SCB-313 utilizes distinctive, patented protein trimerization technology to precisely target and activate the triple-dependent mechanism of tumor cell apoptosis.

Collaboration among oncologists, surgeons, researchers, and other healthcare professionals to develop effective management strategies.

Malignant Ascites Market Opportunities

Identification of novel therapeutic targets through advanced molecular analyses may lead to the development of more effective targeted therapies.

Emphasis on patient-centered care and improved symptom management to enhance overall quality of life for patients with malignant ascites.

Scope of the Malignant Ascites Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Malignant Ascites Therapeutic Assessment: Malignant Ascites current marketed and Malignant Ascites emerging therapies

Malignant Ascites Market Dynamics: Malignant Ascites market drivers and Malignant Ascites market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Malignant Ascites Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Malignant Ascites Market Access and Reimbursement

