Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome Market Poised for Significant Growth from 2024 to 2034, Reports DelveInsight

Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome Market

The Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome market size was valued ~USD 58 Million in 2022 to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome Market Report:

In January 2024, Renovion has announced the completion of patient enrollment for its Phase II CLIMB study, which explores the therapeutic potential of ARINA-1 in adults with non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis. This randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial, conducted in the United States, aims to evaluate the therapy's safety, tolerability, and efficacy.

In May 2023, Zambon has completed patient enrollment for its two key Phase III trials, BOSTON-1 and BOSTON-2, which are assessing Liposomal Cyclosporine A for Inhalation (L-CsA-i) as a treatment for bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome (BOS). These trials aim to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of L-CsA-i in adults who have developed BOS after single or double lung transplantation.

In 2023, there were approximately 34,000 diagnosed prevalent cases of Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome in the 7MM, and this number is expected to rise by 2034.

In 2023, there were around 34,000 treated cases of Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome (BOS) in the 7MM. According to DelveInsight's analysts, this number is projected to increase by 2034.

In 2023, the EU4 and the UK had approximately 14,000 diagnosed prevalent cases of Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome (BOS), with this number expected to rise by 2034. Within this group, Germany recorded the highest number of diagnosed prevalent BOS cases in 2023.

In 2023, the United States had the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome (BOS) among the 7MM, with approximately 18,000 cases. This number is expected to increase by 2034.

According to DelveInsight’s analysts, Japan had approximately 1,000 Grade 0 or 0p cases, around 400 Grade 1 (mild) cases, roughly 500 Grade 2 (moderate) cases, and about 400 Grade 3 (severe) cases of Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome (BOS) in 2023. These numbers are expected to rise during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

Key Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome Companies: Incyte Corporation, Renovion, Inc., Zambon SpA, Incyte Corp., Chia Tai Tianqing Pharma, Incyte Biosciences, OrphAI Therapeutics, Sanofi, Mallinckrodt, GlaxoSmithKline, Genentech, and others

Key Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome Therapies: JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), ARINA-1, Liposomal Cyclosporine A, itacitinib, TQ05105 tablets, INCA034176, LAM-001, Belumosudil, Extracorporeal Photopheresis (ECP), SERETIDE, ESBRIET (pirfenidone), and others

The Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome market dynamics.

Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome Overview

Bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome (BOS) is a serious lung condition that affects the small airways (bronchioles) in the lungs. It is characterized by inflammation and scarring (fibrosis) of the bronchioles, which leads to the narrowing or blockage of these air passages. BOS is most commonly associated with lung transplant recipients as a form of chronic lung allograft dysfunction (CLAD), but it can also occur in individuals who have undergone hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) or as a complication of certain respiratory infections.

Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total diagnosed prevalence of Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome in the 7MM

Grade-specific Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome cases in the 7MM

Total treated cases of Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome in the 7MM

Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome Therapies and Key Companies

JAKAFI (ruxolitinib): Incyte Corporation

ARINA-1: Renovion, Inc.

Liposomal Cyclosporine A: Zambon SpA

itacitinib: Incyte Corp.

TQ05105 tablets: Chia Tai Tianqing Pharma

INCA034176: Incyte Biosciences

LAM-001: OrphAI Therapeutics

Belumosudil: Sanofi

Extracorporeal Photopheresis (ECP): Mallinckrodt

SERETIDE: GlaxoSmithKline

ESBRIET (pirfenidone): Genentech

Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome Market Strengths

Improved understanding of the pathogenesis of BOS in different patient populations has led to studies in identifying potential noninvasive biomarkers for the early diagnosis of BOS

Different possible disease pathways responsible for BOS progression and loss of lung dysfunction have been studied, helps in identifying new targets for the cure and management of BOS.

Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome Market Opportunities

Currently, there is only symptomatic treatment available for BOS patients. Both prophylactic treatment therapies and therapies for the cure and management of BOS are yet to be approved.

A small but increasing patient pool and governmental support to treat BOS allow companies to market new therapies with higher margins.

Scope of the Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome Therapeutic Assessment: Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome current marketed and Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome emerging therapies

Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome Market Dynamics: Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome market drivers and Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome Market Access and Reimbursement

