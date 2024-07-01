Alex Miller Makes Magical Grand Ole Opry Debut
Country Traditionalist Appears As Special Guest Of Eddie Montgomery
I wish my Grandpa had lived long enough to see me step into that circle, ‘cause I think I was floating in the air. It was a heck of a feeling – I know I’ll never forget it.”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Country traditionalist Alex Miller made his Grand Ole Opry debut on Thursday (June 27), fulfilling a lifelong dream with a magical two-song set. With his 1944 Martin D-18 in hand, Alex performed his hit “Puttin’ Up Hay” and his latest single release, the poignant “My Daddy’s Dad.” Miller made the most of his time on stage, engaging the audience with a lively between-song patter, thanking fans who traveled from multiple states and sharing a special moment with emcee Bill Cody. “I think everyone who plays Country music dreams of playin’ the Opry,” Alex says. “For me, it’s been something my whole family hoped would come true one day. I wish my Grandpa had lived long enough to see me step into that circle, ‘cause I think I was floating in the air. It was a heck of a feeling – I know I’ll never forget it.”
— Alex Miller
Everything about this Opry debut has been special. Eddie Montgomery made a trip to Alex’s home in rural Lancaster, Kentucky to invite Miller to help celebrate Montgomery’s 15-year anniversary as an Opry member. As Eddie explained to Alex, “This is what Country music means to me … Helpin’ a young musician achieve his dreams just like our heroes helped T-Roy and me.”
Read more about Alex’s Opry experience on his website, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter (X), and YouTube. His new EP, MY DADDY’S DAD (Billy Jam Records), is available across all streaming platforms.
ABOUT ALEX MILLER
This just-turned-21, 6’ 6” entertainer from rural Lancaster, Kentucky is a natural fan favorite. When Alex hits the stage he owns the spotlight – and the hearts of those in the crowd. He can be a wild man onstage - ala early Garth Brooks with his high-energy performances - or he can bring nuance and deep emotion to a tender ballad. American Idol Season 19 brought him fame and totally changed his life in 2021. Alex’s well-received debut album for Billy Jam Records, MILLER TIME, released in 2022, generated three high-impact singles. His second release for the label, COUNTRY (2023), brought more hits: “When God Made The South,” “Girl, I Know A Guy,” and the smash single, “Puttin’ Up Hay,” which spent three weeks at #1 on the CDX True Indie Chart and graced the Top 50 on the Mediabase Activator Chart. He’s toured the State and County Fair circuit heavily (KY, MO, NY, WA, WI, IL, IN, OK, WV), and opened for Brooks & Dunn, Hank, Jr, Josh Turner, Lee Brice, Jamey Johnson, Chris Janson, Chapel Hart, Drake Milligan, Noah Thompson, Dillon Carmichael, HunterGirl, Emily Ann Roberts and Tracy Byrd. Alex has also made sure to carve out time for his songwriting, and in the last 12 months he has collaborated with hitmakers Kent Blazy, Larry Cordle, Kirsti Manna, Byron Hill, Carl Jackson, Wood Newton, Emily Ann Roberts, Jerry Salley, Josh Shilling, and Bill Whyte. Closing out a spectacular 2023, he received the American FFA Degree for Excellence, the organization’s highest accolade. Miller’s current five-song EP, MY DADDY’S DAD (Billy Jam Records), produced by Jerry Salley, was released April 12. The EP’s title track is impacting Country radio now, and a companion music video premiered on Taste Of Country. Alex moved to Nashville in May; he made his debut on the Grand Ole Opry in June.
