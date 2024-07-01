Imagine AI Live Announces IMPACT New York: A Creative Revolution in AI
Visionary Technologists and AI Pioneers Unite to Shape the Future of Creativity
Our goal is to inspire the next generation of creators to harness AI as a powerful tool for artistic expression and innovation.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Imagine AI Live, the premier AI community for creative professionals, is thrilled to announce IMPACT New York, a transformative one-day event set to redefine the intersection of AI and creativity. Scheduled for Friday, July 12, 2024, at Cornell Tech's cutting-edge campus on Roosevelt Island in Manhattan, this event promises to deliver unparalleled insights into how artificial intelligence is reshaping the creative industries.
IMPACT New York will feature an extraordinary lineup of speakers at the forefront of AI innovation in creative fields:
- Willonius Hatcher (aka King Willonius), award-winning filmmaker and AI storyteller, will discuss the intersection of AI and interactive entertainment.
- Yung Spielburg, Grammy award-winning music producer, will explore the ethical considerations and creative potential of AI in music production.
- Ben Nash, recognized as one of the top AI artists globally, will lead immersive workshops on AI-augmented creativity.
- David Borish, visionary creative technologist and AI strategist, will share insights from his bestselling book "AI 2024: Trends, Technologies, and Transformations," exploring the future of AI in creativity and business.
- Shawn Wilkinson, Founder and CEO of Prodia, will lead a workshop to demonstrate how their AI Inference cloud platform is revolutionizing image generation at scale for creatives worldwide.
- Tony Rose and Laura Brugioni, co-founders of NEXARTIS, will showcase their innovative AI Music and Video Channel, demonstrating the future of content creation and rights management.
Steve Metcalf, founder and CEO of Imagine AI Live, emphasizes the event's significance: "IMPACT New York brings together the brightest minds in AI and creativity. With industry pioneers like Ben Nash, David Borish, and Willonius Hatcher joining our stellar lineup, attendees will gain unprecedented insights into the future of AI-driven creative expression."
The event will feature specialized workshops and sessions tailored to various creative disciplines, including:
1. AI-Enhanced Storytelling and Filmmaking
2. Scaling AI Image Generation for Creative Projects
3. Ethical Considerations in AI-Generated Content
4. Blockchain Technology for Rights Management and Royalties
5. The Future of Interactive and Immersive Entertainment
Attendees will have the opportunity to:
- Participate in hands-on workshops led by industry pioneers
- Explore cutting-edge AI tools for creative professionals
- Network with hundreds of innovators in advertising, film, music, fashion, and design
- Experience live AI-generated art and music installations
"As the creative industries continue to evolve with AI, IMPACT New York offers a unique platform to explore, learn, and collaborate," adds Metcalf. "Our goal is to inspire the next generation of creators to harness AI as a powerful tool for artistic expression and innovation."
For more information and to register, visit www.imagineai.live. Use code AICREATIVE10 for a 10% discount on VIP and General Pass tickets.
About Imagine AI Live:
Imagine AI Live is more than an event series; it's a community dedicated to accelerating the adoption of AI in all industries, with a special emphasis on creative industries. Through its IMPACT events, Imagine AI Live brings together the brightest minds in AI and creativity to help attendees unlock new possibilities in art, music, film, and design.
