Celebrating earning the 2024 Bronze national quality award
THE PARAMOUNT AT SOMERS REHABILITATION & NURSING CENTER EARNS THE 2024 BRONZE NATIONAL QUALITY AWARD BY THE AHCA/NCALSOMERS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA , July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Paramount at Somers Rehabilitation and Nursing Center is the proud recipient of the 2024 Bronze - Commitment to Quality Award from the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL). The Program honors institutions that enhance the quality of life for long-term and post-acute care staff and residents by meeting increasingly demanding performance standards.
“We are so incredibly proud and thankful for every one of our dedicated team members whose hard work and commitment to our patients and families have made this prestigious, nationwide achievement possible,” shared Mark Badolato, Administrator of The Paramount at Somers Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
There are three levels in the AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program: Bronze, Silver, and Gold. At the Bronze level of the quality improvement process, providers evaluate the goals, values, and critical success factors of their firm. Each application is examined by experienced examiners to see if the center has complied with the requirements.
As one of Westchester County’s finest Rehabilitation and Nursing Centers, The Paramount at Somers Rehabilitation and Nursing Center is proud to have earned this bronze award and outstanding reputation for its compassionate and high caliber subacute and long term care.
The Paramount is an integral part of the community and takes pride in their warm, home-like setting, and dedicated, compassionate staff. The Paramount has also been enhancing their accommodations, implementing innovative rehabilitation programs that optimize the short term rehabilitation needs of the community.
"This accomplishment is the result of our team's unwavering dedication, the incredible partners-in-care from the community, and our cherished residents and patients who have put their trust in us to give them the best care possible,” added Katie Cullum, Assistant Administrator at The Paramount at Somers Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
With a unique patient concierge services program, The Paramount also anticipates the needs and desires of residents and patients before they even arrive at the community. A spokesman for The Paramount Administration stated, "The concierge services department at The Paramount will follow patients throughout their healing journey, serving as a listening ear and assisting with any needs and wishes a patient, or their family, may have or need to ensure that they are absolutely comfortable while they receive the best care from our team."
As part of the CareRite Centers Network, The Paramount at Somers Rehabilitation and Nursing Center and its sister communities in the New York region are also passionate about caring for the vascular, diabetic, and amputee populations. The Paramount is proud to offer their signature in-house Comprehensive Amputee Rehabilitation Program, alongside Paralympic Gold Medalists Todd Schaffhauser and Dennis Oehler, offering additional resources for those in need of mentorship, training, and motivation throughout the patient recovery process.
The Comprehensive Amputee Rehabilitation Program also provides training and education. Through their motivational and inspiring approach, Oehler and Schaffhauser teach skills and techniques to amputees so they can achieve their highest level of strength and mobility; a key component of the CareRite approach- rehabilitate, rejuvenate, and recover.
Among its accolades, and as part of the CareRite Centers network, The Paramount is also a proud partner of Celebrity Chef and Food Network star, Anne Burrell.“We are so thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with Chef Anne Burrell as we continue to elevate the standards of dining in healthcare as our patients heal and recover,” shared a CareRite Centers spokesperson.
CareRite Centers is a network of subacute skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers that serve communities across New York, New Jersey, Tennessee and Florida. With a deep commitment to customer service and guest experience, it is the unified mission within the network, “to foster and provide unprecedented levels of genuine care and customer service for our communities’ Rehabilitation and Nursing needs, in a soothing, tranquil and state-of-the-art environment.”
