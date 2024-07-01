Imagine AI Live Announces IMPACT New York: Revolutionizing Tech and IT with Cutting-Edge AI Workshops
Transformative Conference Brings Together Top AI Innovators to Accelerate AI Adoption in Enterprise Technology
Our free workshops and sessions will provide attendees with practical, actionable insights they can implement immediately in their organizations.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Imagine AI Live, the premier AI community for enterprises and business professionals, is proud to announce IMPACT New York, a transformative one-day AI event tailored for the Tech and IT industry. Set for Friday, July 12, 2024, at Cornell Tech's cutting-edge campus on Roosevelt Island in Manhattan, this event promises to deliver unparalleled insights into how artificial intelligence is reshaping the world of enterprise technology.
— Steve Metcalf
IMPACT New York will feature an impressive lineup of speakers and hands-on workshops, including two groundbreaking sessions led by industry leaders Groq and Abacus:
1. "Build Apps with Groq® Workshop": Led by Hatice Ozen, Sr. Customer Apps Engineer at Groq, this hands-on workshop will showcase how to leverage Groq's world-leading AI inference technology to transform the way enterprises build and deploy AI applications.
2. "AI Agents and Workflows Workshop": Myles Herrera-Pease, Sr. Demo Engineer at Abacus AI, will guide attendees through implementing agentic workflows and scaling AI across organizations using Abacus's powerful platform for building and deploying custom AI solutions at scale.
Steve Metcalf, founder and CEO of Imagine AI Live, emphasizes the event's significance for the Tech and IT sector: "As AI continues to reshape the technology landscape, it's crucial for IT professionals to stay ahead of the curve. IMPACT New York is designed to equip tech leaders with the knowledge and tools they need to harness the full potential of AI in their organizations."
The event will also feature specialized sessions tailored to the Tech and IT industry, including:
1. AI-Driven Infrastructure Management and Optimization
2. Implementing Large Language Models in Enterprise Applications
3. AI for Cybersecurity and Threat Detection
4. Scaling AI Solutions Across Enterprise Environments
5. Ethical AI Implementation in Tech Organizations
Attendees will have the opportunity to:
- Gain hands-on experience with cutting-edge AI tools designed for enterprise technology
- Network with hundreds of tech innovators, IT executives, and AI practitioners
- Explore AI-powered demos addressing specific Tech and IT industry challenges
- Receive a full year of Imagine AI Live membership, providing ongoing access to AI resources and community support
"The Tech and IT industry is at the forefront of AI innovation, and IMPACT New York is the perfect platform to showcase how companies like Groq and Abacus are pushing the boundaries of what's possible," adds Metcalf. "Our free workshops and sessions will provide attendees with practical, actionable insights they can implement immediately in their organizations."
For more information and to register, visit www.imagineai.live. Use code AITECHIT10 for a 10% discount on VIP and General Passes.
About Imagine AI Live:
Imagine AI Live is more than an event series; it's a community dedicated to accelerating the adoption of AI in businesses, with a special focus on transformative industries like Tech and IT. Through its IMPACT events, Imagine AI Live brings together the brightest minds in AI and technology to help attendees unlock the future of business and innovation.
Steve Metcalf
ACE Dynamics, Inc. (Imagine AI Live)
+ +1 6512697169
email us here
Visit us on social media:
X
LinkedIn
YouTube