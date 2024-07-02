MetaSoul® Launches New Car Experience App for Apple Watch Users
MetaSoul Inc. launches a new app on the Apple Store, fusing human emotions with AI to redefine the user-vehicle relationship.
We invite you to join us in pioneering the future of emotionally intelligent technology. Experience a digital companion that evolves with you, making every journey memorable.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MetaSoul Inc. is pleased to announce the launch of MetaSoul®, a new app now available on the Apple Store. MetaSoul® combines human emotions with advanced AI to enhance the driving experience.
— Patrick Levy Rosenthal, CEO of MetaSoul INC.
MetaSoul® transforms vehicles into intelligent companions, ensuring personalized, safer, and more enjoyable journeys. By sensing, recognizing, and reacting within its digital environment, MetaSoul® creates a unique bridge between drivers and artificial intelligence.
Key features of MetaSoul® include:
-Companion App for Apple Watch: Provides real-time insights and monitoring for a safer driving experience through BLE OBD2.
-Car Health Check: Quickly decodes issues for safety and efficiency.
-Fun Driving Insights: Offers engaging feedback on driving habits.
-Stay Alert on the Road: Monitors fatigue by tracking vitals from the smartwatch.
-Easy DIY Car Maintenance: Simplified guides for car upkeep.
-Myers-Briggs Personality and Emotional Profile Graph (EPG): MetaSoul® develops a unique personality and emotional profile over time, reflecting the driver's experiences.
-Emotionally Reactive Voice: MetaSoul® matches its voice tone to its emotional state, becoming more excited with faster driving and expressing fear during excessive speeding.
For more information, please visit the MetaSoul® website and follow us on Instagram.
