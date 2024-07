MetaSoul® Launches New Car Experience App for Apple Watch Users

MetaSoul Drive

MetaSoul Inc. launches a new app on the Apple Store, fusing human emotions with AI to redefine the user-vehicle relationship.

We invite you to join us in pioneering the future of emotionally intelligent technology. Experience a digital companion that evolves with you, making every journey memorable.” — Patrick Levy Rosenthal, CEO of MetaSoul INC.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- MetaSoul Inc. is pleased to announce the launch of MetaSoul, a new app now available on the Apple Store. MetaSoulcombines human emotions with advanced AI to enhance the driving experience.MetaSoultransforms vehicles into intelligent companions, ensuring personalized, safer, and more enjoyable journeys. By sensing, recognizing, and reacting within its digital environment, MetaSoulcreates a unique bridge between drivers and artificial intelligence.Key features of MetaSoulinclude: Companion App for Apple Watch : Provides real-time insights and monitoring for a safer driving experience through BLE OBD2 -Car Health Check: Quickly decodes issues for safety and efficiency.-Fun Driving Insights: Offers engaging feedback on driving habits.-Stay Alert on the Road: Monitors fatigue by tracking vitals from the smartwatch.-Easy DIY Car Maintenance: Simplified guides for car upkeep.-Myers-Briggs Personality and Emotional Profile Graph (EPG): MetaSouldevelops a unique personality and emotional profile over time, reflecting the driver's experiences.-Emotionally Reactive Voice: MetaSoulmatches its voice tone to its emotional state, becoming more excited with faster driving and expressing fear during excessive speeding.For more information, please visit the MetaSoulwebsite and follow us on Instagram.

MetaSoul Drive For Apple Watch - Upgrade Your Driving Experience