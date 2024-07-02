Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,509 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,838 in the last 365 days.

MetaSoul® Launches New Car Experience App for Apple Watch Users

MetaSoul Drive

MetaSoul Drive

MetaSoul Inc. launches a new app on the Apple Store, fusing human emotions with AI to redefine the user-vehicle relationship.

We invite you to join us in pioneering the future of emotionally intelligent technology. Experience a digital companion that evolves with you, making every journey memorable.”
— Patrick Levy Rosenthal, CEO of MetaSoul INC.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MetaSoul Inc. is pleased to announce the launch of MetaSoul®, a new app now available on the Apple Store. MetaSoul® combines human emotions with advanced AI to enhance the driving experience.

MetaSoul® transforms vehicles into intelligent companions, ensuring personalized, safer, and more enjoyable journeys. By sensing, recognizing, and reacting within its digital environment, MetaSoul® creates a unique bridge between drivers and artificial intelligence.

Key features of MetaSoul® include:

-Companion App for Apple Watch: Provides real-time insights and monitoring for a safer driving experience through BLE OBD2.
-Car Health Check: Quickly decodes issues for safety and efficiency.
-Fun Driving Insights: Offers engaging feedback on driving habits.
-Stay Alert on the Road: Monitors fatigue by tracking vitals from the smartwatch.
-Easy DIY Car Maintenance: Simplified guides for car upkeep.
-Myers-Briggs Personality and Emotional Profile Graph (EPG): MetaSoul® develops a unique personality and emotional profile over time, reflecting the driver's experiences.
-Emotionally Reactive Voice: MetaSoul® matches its voice tone to its emotional state, becoming more excited with faster driving and expressing fear during excessive speeding.

For more information, please visit the MetaSoul® website and follow us on Instagram.

Brian
MetaSoul INC
email us here
Visit us on social media:
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

MetaSoul Drive For Apple Watch - Upgrade Your Driving Experience

You just read:

MetaSoul® Launches New Car Experience App for Apple Watch Users

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more