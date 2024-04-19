Introducing MetaSoul® Azure API: Programmatic Emotional Responses for AI Voices & Avatars
The Future of Emotionally Intelligent AI Interactions powered by MetaSoul® Azure API
MetaSoul® Azure API automatically enables humanlike and expressive AI voice and avatar interaction, replacing the need to pre-record human voices and animations.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a landmark advancement for emotional AI, we proudly unveil MetaSoul® Azure API, a solution set to redefine emotional intelligence in voice and persona applications. Developed in partnership with Microsoft, MetaSoul® Azure API addresses a critical challenge faced by the industry, enabling real-time generation of emotionally expressive AI voices to drive animations seamlessly.
— Patrick Levy-Rosenthal, CEO at MetaSoul INC.
Driving Human-like Avatars with AI Voices:
Human-like avatars and character animations in AI-driven movies, such as Sora from OpenAI with EMO, have traditionally relied on human voices for emotive expression. However, the inability to drive these animations in real-time by AI voices has been a significant limitation. MetaSoul®, in partnership with Microsoft, solves this challenge by generating AI voices capable of emoting in nuance and in real-time, as demonstrated in the accompanying video utilizing Nvidia Audio2Face technology.
A Game-Changer in Emotion Synthesis:
MetaSoul's emotion synthesis technology drives emotionally rich interactions with Microsoft Voices and extends its capabilities to the new Microsoft VASA-1 talking head. This breakthrough positions MetaSoul® as the cornerstone of AI-human interaction, enabling lifelike emotional responses in real-time scenarios.
Seamless Integration for Enhanced Experiences:
MetaSoul® Azure API seamlessly integrates with MetaSoul® Speech API, offering developers unprecedented control over emotionally expressive AI voices. Whether driving human-like avatars or enhancing interactive experiences in the metaverse, MetaSoul® Azure API empowers developers to create immersive experiences that blur the lines between reality and AI.
For more information, please visit our website, explore our API documentation, and experience the power of MetaSoul® firsthand.
About MetaSoul INC.:
MetaSoul® is at the forefront of emotional AI innovation and is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of technology to deliver transformative solutions that enrich human experiences.
