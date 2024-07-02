The CoQ10 Association Celebrates the Impact of Industry Leader Raj Chopra with Education Research Accelerator Grant
CoQ10 Association Announces Annual Grant Program to Support Emerging Nutraceutical Professionals
The CoQ10 Association is pleased to announce its annual grant program, designed to support emerging professionals in the nutraceutical industry. This initiative aims to encourage innovation, research, and professional growth within the field.
Program Overview:
Applications for the grant will be accepted online between July 1 and September 1, 2024, at www.coq10association.org/era. Submissions will be reviewed and scored by a panel of industry experts using a standardized rubric. To ensure a fair and unbiased evaluation process, all applications will be blinded before being presented to the judges. The winner will be announced in October.
Eligibility:
The grant program is open to newcomers to the nutraceutical industry who exhibit innovative ideas, research proposals, or projects that contribute to the growth and development of the field. While applicants with less than 10 years of experience are preferred, other applicants will also be considered.
Grant Benefits:
A $5,000 grant to support continuing education in the nutraceutical industry
Networking opportunities through the CoQ10 Association
Access to industry-leading mentors
Recognition at the SSW 2024 Board Meeting and a profile piece in WholeFoods Magazine
Application Details:
The application portal will open on July 1, 2024, at 11:59 AM (CST) and will close on September 1, 2024, at 11:59 PM (CST).
The CoQ10 Association is excited to support the next generation of nutraceutical professionals. More information about the grant program, including eligibility criteria and detailed application instructions, is available by contacting info@coq10association.com.
About CoQ10 Association:
The CoQ10 Association is a distinguished 501c(6) non-profit organization headquartered in Spring, TX. Our mission is to champion transparency, education, and collaboration within the CoQ10 industry. Working together, our members develop and implement education initiatives to expand CoQ10 awareness and sustain long-term demand.
