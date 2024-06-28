CoQ10 Association Celebrates 10 Years with New Leadership
After a decade of advancing CoQ10, the CoQ10 Association announces its new programs and initiatives spearheaded by our new team.SPRING, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founded in 2014, the CoQ10 Association has been instrumental in advancing the understanding and benefits of Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10) and is now set to introduce new initiatives and enhanced member benefits as it enters its second decade. “After months of dedicated restructuring, collaborative conversations, and hard work, our management team is thrilled to announce that our association is now primed for peak performance!” Lori Diez, Managing Director.
Over the past 10 years, the CoQ10 Association has been dedicated to promoting transparency, education, and industry standards for CoQ10, an essential nutrient known for its role in energy production and antioxidant protection. As part of our commitment to continuous improvement and industry leadership, we are excited to unveil a range of new programs and opportunities for our members.
New Initiatives and Member Benefits:
- Education Research Accelerator Grants: Increased funding opportunities member company employees.
- Contract Manufacturer Database: Coming this Summer, our members will have the added benefit of our comprehensive CM Database
- Industry Networking Events: Access to conferences, webinars, and networking events with industry leaders.
- Member Perks: Additional benefits such as discounts on industry publications, access to a members-only knowledge base, and more.
Join Us in Shaping the Future of CoQ10
"We are incredibly proud of the progress we have made over the past decade and are excited to build on this foundation," said Scott Steinford, Founder and Senior Advisor of the CoQ10 Association. "Our new initiatives and enhanced member benefits are designed to support our mission of advancing the CoQ10 segment and ensuring our members have the resources they need to succeed."
The CoQ10 Association invites all industry professionals, researchers, and enthusiasts to join us in this exciting new chapter. Membership is open to individuals and organizations committed to the advancement of CoQ10 science and industry standards.
For more information about the CoQ10 Association, our new initiatives, and how to become a member, please visit www.coq10association.org or email info@coq10association.org.
About the CoQ10 Association
The CoQ10 Association remains committed to fostering transparency, promoting education, and facilitating collaboration within the industry. We believe that proactive and purposeful efforts, such as testing CoQ10 products, will not only benefit industry stakeholders but also empower consumers to make informed decisions about their health.
Thank you for your attention, support, and commitment to advancing the CoQ10 industry. Together, we can drive positive change and promote the widespread adoption of CoQ10 for improved health outcomes.
