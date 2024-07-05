Physicians Lab Teams Up with Evexia Diagnostics to Expand Hormone Testing Services

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Physicians Lab, a leading provider of advanced hormone testing, is excited to announce a new distribution agreement with Evexia Diagnostics. This partnership aims to offer easy and convenient hormone testing to Evexia’s network of 20,000 clinical practitioners.

Evexia Diagnostics, a cutting-edge platform, directly links clinicians with essential testing, diagnostic panels, and health information to better serve their patients. This collaboration is set to revolutionize hormone assessment, enhancing the expectations of healthcare providers and patients globally.

Physicians Lab, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, was established with dual objectives: to deliver state-of-the-art science to physicians focusing on preventive medicine and wellness for an aging population, and to provide superior solutions to physician practices and patients seeking to manage their health through technological and preventive innovations. Physicians Lab is renowned for delivering accurate and reliable results, offering tools for convenient, affordable, and timely lab testing. Their Urinary Metabolomic testing provides the most precise results for biomarkers in the body, using a simple and fast collection method that requires only a few drops of a first-morning urine sample. The novel LC-MS/MS assay developed by Physicians Lab quantifies 80 curated biomarkers in human urine, offering detailed insights into metabolic balance, personalized nutrition, optimal diet, improved metabolic performance, and disease prevention.

About Evexia Diagnostics

Evexia Diagnostics stands out in the clinical laboratory services landscape, primarily catering to the Functional and Integrative Medicine communities. Founded in 2007, Evexia has carved a niche by offering comprehensive, cutting-edge laboratory services at unbeatable prices. The organization's proprietary infrastructure is tailored to meet the needs of both licensed and non-licensed clinicians, focusing on delivering fast, affordable, and reliable solutions to enhance client efficiency and profitability. To learn more, visit www.evexiadiagnostics.com.

About Physicians Lab

Physicians Lab is a state-of-the-art clinical testing laboratory, offering the most comprehensive, advanced, accurate, and convenient assessment of a patient’s hormones, hormone metabolites, and other essential bio-markers. Physicians Lab employs state-of-the-art laboratory instrumentation and testing methods. Our intricate instrumentation are the finest available to quantitatively measure and distinguish analytes of similar structures, masses, and binding behaviors. Physicians Lab uses Liquid Chromatography-Tandem Mass Spectrometry (LC-MS-MS) technology. LC-MS-MS offers healthcare providers and patients the most accurate, precise, and reproducible testing methods and results. To learn more, visit www.physicianslab.com.