Chill Brothers Awarded By Lennox Industries
Lennox Premier HVAC Dealer Received Centurion Award for the Third Year in a Row
Here at Lennox we are proud to announce that Chill Brothers won the prestigious Centurion Award from Lennox for the third year in a row”SPRING, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chill Brothers, a top heating, ventilation, and air conditioning company, has been awarded the Lennox Centurion Award for the third year in a row. This prestigious honor recognizes elite Lennox HVAC dealerships across North America for excellence in sales, service, loyalty, and more. Only the top 5% of Lennox Dealers earn this award.
“Here at Lennox we are proud to announce that Chill Brothers won the prestigious Centurion Award from Lennox for the third year in a row,” said Paul Boartz, South Texas District Manager for Lennox Industries. “This award is designed to recognize community leaders and those that embody the Lennox Brand in their respected markets. Chill Brothers sets the standard for customer service and installation quality.”
Since their humble beginnings in 2020, Chill Brothers have earned numerous awards and recognitions, including Lennox Sales Excellence Award, Angi's Super Service Award, Home Advisor's Elite Service Award, the President’s Volunteer Service Award, and a finalist spot in the Houston Chronicle’s Best of the Best.
“The Chill Brothers are very deserving of this award,” Tammie Thomas, Lennox Territory Manager stated. “They are the embodiment of Lennox core values of Respect, Integrity and Excellence. Few can match the excitement and passion of their team.”
"We're incredibly honored to receive the Lennox Centurion Award for the third consecutive year,” said Brennan Mulcahy, CEO. “This recognition is a testament to our team's unwavering commitment to excellence in HVAC services and customer satisfaction. At The Chill Brothers, we strive to set new industry standards, and this award motivates us to continue innovating and exceeding expectations.”
Chill Brothers plan on earning more awards as they continue to grow and expand. Currently, they have four locations in Texas with hopes of eventually moving out of state. With their commitment to service and quality, they have also acquired numerous businesses this year. Interested owners are encouraged to visit the Chill Brothers website at thechillbrothers.com/for-owners.
Chill Brothers is majority-owned by Forum Asset Management.
ABOUT THE CHILL BROTHERS
The Chill Brothers, a prominent provider of residential and commercial HVAC services within the state of Texas, is on a mission to provide American families with the most reliable and affordable HVAC and air purification services available. Our commitment to prioritizing customers means our team of fully trained and certified professionals offers homeowners in-home consultations and steadfast support throughout their entire journey toward improved home air quality and energy efficiency. Chill Brothers was founded in 2020 with an experienced leadership team that has over 70 years of experience in building and scaling large home services businesses. Chill Brothers is proudly recognized as a Lennox Premier Dealer and are recipients of the prestigious Lennox Centurion Award.
ABOUT LENNOX
A worldwide leader in home comfort, Lennox offers its award-winning air conditioning and heating products through a network of more than 7,000 dealers throughout North America. Lennox has a history of designing innovative HVAC and indoor air quality products, providing some of the quietest and most efficient units on the market, including the first ultra-low emissions furnace and hospital-grade air filtration.
