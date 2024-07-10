Carolina Hemp Hut - Durham Location Wins 2024 Best of Durham County Award

IndyWeek Best of the Triangle Award: Best of Durham County has been earned by Carolina Hemp Hut for 2024 Mary Lopez Carter, founder of Carolina Hemp Hut stores The Carolina Hemp Hut Durham Dispensary is the largest dedicated hemp store of its type in Durham County, NC. The team is trained and ready to serve with top-notch hemp products and education.

Carolina Hemp Hut Durham Dispensary continues quest to provide the highest levels of Quality and Service to secure county accolades

Medical Providers throughout the Durham area often consider Carolina Hemp Hut as the superior choice for Patient referrals for Hemp Products.” — Mary Lopez Carter

HILLSBOROUGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carolina Hemp Hut, a leading provider of high-quality hemp products, is proud to announce that its Durham location at 4600 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd. has been named the winner of the 2024 Best of Durham award by IndyWeek. After competing against a pool of other nominees, Carolina Hemp Hut emerged as the top choice and claimed the esteemed title of Best in Durham County.

This victory follows last year's success when the Hillsborough store won the Best of Orange/Chatham award before going on to win the "Best of the Best" of the Triangle. Now, the Durham location is set to compete for the ultimate title of "Best of the Best of the Triangle," going head-to-head against the winner of the IndyWeek contest for Wake County and any upcoming winner of the Orange/Chatham County contest.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as the Best of Durham by IndyWeek," said Mary Lopez Carter, the founder of Carolina Hemp Hut. "This award is a testament to our commitment to providing high-quality hemp health products and exceptional customer service. We are grateful to our loyal customers and supporters who have made this achievement possible."

Carolina Hemp Hut has been a front-runner in the local hemp health industry, offering a wide range of products to cater to the diverse needs of its customers. With its Durham location now being honored as the Best of Durham, the team at Carolina Hemp Hut is excited to continue delivering exceptional products and services to the community.

As the competition progresses, Carolina Hemp Hut invites customers and supporters to stay tuned for updates and to show their support during the final stages of the Best of the Best of the Triangle contest.

For more information about Carolina Hemp Hut and its range of high-quality hemp health products, please visit https://CarolinaHempHut.com or contact the General Manager, Cris Montoya, at 855-HEMP-OIL.

About Carolina Hemp Hut: Carolina Hemp Hut is a leading provider of high-quality hemp health products in the Triangle region. With multiple locations, including the award-winning Durham store, Carolina Hemp Hut is dedicated to offering top-notch hemp products and exceptional customer service. Their commitment to product quality and customer satisfaction has made them a trusted name in the hemp health industry.

Media Contact: Cris Montoya, General Manager, Carolina Hemp Hut, 855-HEMP-OIL, Cris@CarolinaHempHut.com