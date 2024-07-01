WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The North America and Europe Service Robotics Systems market size was valued at $28,980 million in 2022, and is projected to reach $2,48,360.67 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 24% from 2023 to 2032.

Service robotics systems encompass a broad range of robotic applications designed to offer services and perform tasks in sectors outside traditional manufacturing. These robots are developed to operate in environments where human interaction is essential, contributing to efficiency, safety, and convenience. In healthcare, service robots may assist with surgeries, deliver medication, or provide companionship to patients. In logistics and supply chain management, robots are employed for tasks such as inventory management, order fulfillment, and warehouse automation. Retail environments see the use of service robots for customer assistance, inventory tracking, and even cleaning. The hospitality sector utilizes robots for tasks such as room service, cleaning, and concierge services. What sets service robotics apart is their adaptability to diverse contexts, often featuring sensors and AI capabilities for real-time decision-making and navigation.

As technology continues to advance, service robotics systems are likely to play an increasingly vital role in various sectors, offering innovative solutions to complex problems. Service robots are one of those robots which behave and work like that of humans and are interactive. These robots can perform those jobs which sometimes humans are reluctant to do, including cleanliness, and household chores such as dishwashing and cloth washing. They are programmed in such a way that they perform all the operations automatically based on the algorithms on which they are trained. Furthermore, they are known for their ability to do activities and take decisions like any human being. One of the major objectives of service robots is to assist humans in a highly possible way. Their functioning is solely based on programming done by the engineers, which is done with the help of many programming languages and frameworks.

The services segment is expected to experience fastest growth in the coming years, owing to service robotics increasingly being designed to assist with noninvasive surgeries, rehabilitation exercises, and even providing companionship to patients.

Region-wise, Europe dominated the service robotics systems market share in 2022 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period, owing to the increasing integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning into the service robotics system market enhance their adaptability and decision-making capabilities. This trend presents opportunities for developing advanced algorithms, particularly in natural language processing, computer vision, and autonomous navigation. However, the North America is expected to witness highest growth, owing to increased investment in automation across industries such as 5G connectivity, cloud robotics, and artificial intelligence as well as the development of smarter, faster configurable, and adaptable robotics systems. In addition, North American suppliers are pushing robotics to new heights, launching pilots for semi-autonomous and autonomous robotics, robotic kitchen helpers, underwater inspection robots, and exoskeletons.

This report gives an in-depth profile of some key market players in the North America and Europe service robotics systems industry include Yaskawa Electric, Amazon Robotics LLC, Honda Motor Co. Ltd, Softbank Robotics, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, ABB Ltd, Alphabet (Google LLC), KUKA AG, Fanuc Corporation, IRobot Corporation, Intuitive Surgical, Boston Dynamics, Teradyne Corporation, Honeywell Robotics, and Clearpath Robotics. These major players have adopted various key development strategies such as business expansion, new product launches, and partnerships, which propel growth of the North America and Europe service robotics systems market analysis.

