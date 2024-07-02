Goodguys Rod & Custom Association Rolls into Columbus for their “Big One” – the Summit Racing Nationals presented by PPG

Goodguys Rod & Custom Association Rolls into Columbus for the “Big One” – the Summit Racing Nationals presented by PPG with over 6,000 classic cars and trucks filling the Ohio Expo Center, July 12-14 The Ohio Expo Center will be packed with thousands of classic cars and trucks, July 12-14, for the Goodguys 26th Summit Racing Nationals presented by PPG. Exciting autocross racing is a part of the giant car show with Goodguys Rod and Custom. Two Top 12 awards are chosen at the Goodguys Nationals in Columbus; the Street Machine of the Year and Street Rod of the Year! Join the fun at Goodguys “Big One” – the Summit Racing Nationals presented by PPG at the Ohio Expo Center, July 12-14.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, USA, July 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Goodguys Rod & Custom Association , the world’s largest hot rodding association and producer of America’s Favorite Car Show, will be hosting thousands of vintage car enthusiasts for an action packed weekend, July 12-14, as over 6,000 vintage cars and trucks converge on the sprawling Ohio Expo Center for the Goodguys 26th Summit Racing Nationals presented by PPG!This is the “Big One” on the Goodguys 15 event schedule and will be packed with the most amazing classic cars and trucks, top manufacturers, and the best builders in the country. On Saturday afternoon the winners of the PPG Street Machine of the Year and the Classic Instruments Street Rod of the Year will be announced as part of the Goodguys Top 12 of the Year awards.Speaking of muscle cars, there will be a special indoor gathering of over 100 Pontiac GTOs and other Pontiacs celebrating the 60th anniversary of the “first muscle car”. Renowned builders South City Rod & Custom and Roadster Shop will each pick 10 Builder’s Choice awards then meet up with other top builders from across the country for a unique autograph session Saturday afternoon.On Sunday afternoon over 90 award winners will parade through an awards ceremony, followed by the suspense of watching 17 lucky finalists from across the country try to start and drive off in the Goodguys 2023/24 Grand Prize Giveaway vehicle, a 1932 Ford 5-window coupe built by Streamline Custom Designs! Also, the 2024/25 Giveaway car, a 1986 Monte Carlo SS Aerocoupe built by Goolsby Customs, will be unveiled!There will be plenty of exciting racing action to take in all weekend with the CPP AutoCross Racing Series where drivers make laps on a tight, fast track, vying for chance to win the Forgeline Buckeye Shootout on Saturday with an All American Shootout on Sunday for newer, American-made or powered vehicles.Other motorsports activities include the sound and fury of vintage racing engines during the Nitro Thunderfest plus, a tire roasting Burnout Contest on Saturday and a special Pro Street Roll-Out presented by Lokay where uncorked, fully-blown cars rumble around the fairgrounds in a display of pure horsepower! Friday and Saturday are open to ’99 and older classic cars and trucks with Meguiar’s All American Sunday welcoming all years of American made or powered vehicles.To keep the kids happy, there is a Family Fun Zone for an opportunity to romp and race on a pedal drift cart, play other games, and sign up for the free Auto World Model Car Make-and-Take. There is also a Goodgals Gallery full of locally made arts and crafts, live music, and more before diving back into a giant swap meet of vintage parts or the Cars 4-Sale Corral.If you’re looking for new parts, the best hot rod parts manufacturers will be on display across the fairgrounds and there is even a New Product Showcase where the best, most innovative new products are on display with a chance to score a Best new Product of the Year Award.This Summit Racing Nationals presented by PPG is truly the “Big One” and is an event you cannot miss! For more event information, to purchase tickets or register a vehicle: http://www.good-guys.com/ggn WHAT: Goodguys 26th Summit Racing Nationals presented by PPGWHERE: Ohio Expo Center, 717 East 17th Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43211WHEN: July 12 – 14, Friday & Saturday 8am - 5pm, Sunday 8am – 3pmTICKET INFO: Go to www.good-guys.com/ggn , Purchase at the gate or onlineMEDIA INFO: Media Requests and Assets

