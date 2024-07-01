20XII

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising Star 20XII Unveils Captivating New Single "Think About Me"

Acclaimed singer-songwriter and actress 20XII is poised to captivate the music world once again with her highly anticipated new single, "Think About Me," set for release on July 5, 2024. Known for her soulful melodic voice, dynamic talent and mesmerizing performances, 20XII is a rising star who consistently makes significant waves in the music industry. Her upcoming release promises to enchant listeners and further solidify her reputation as a trailblazer in contemporary music.

20XII, formerly known as Madox Destyn, began her artistic journey in Atlanta, Georgia. Her early years were marked by extensive training in tap, ballet, and jazz, which led her to an Atlanta-based artist development company. There, she honed her skills as a triple threat: singing, dancing, and performing. This foundation paved the way for her to join the young girl group trio, Pink Heart. The trio quickly rose to fame with a viral remake of Meghan Trainor's "No," amassing 5.6 million views.

Throughout her impressive career, 20XII has been featured in over 50 music videos, collectively garnering over 75 million views on YouTube, and securing airtime on prominent platforms like BET Jams and NickMusic. Today, 20XII resides in Los Angeles, where she continues to evolve as an exceptional singer-songwriter. Her recent single, "I Guess," released earlier this year, showcased her profound songwriting abilities, supported by the production talents of Troy Taylor.

20XII's new single, "Think About Me," is set to enthrall listeners with powerful vocals, emotional contrast, and great craftsmanship, making it a standout addition to her ever-evolving musical repertoire. This track not only showcases her artistic growth and unwavering dedication but also promises to resonate deeply with both loyal fans and new audiences. With "Think About Me," 20XII continues to solidify her place as a dynamic and rising star in the music industry, delivering a sound that is both timeless and fresh.

