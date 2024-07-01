Multi-Unit Franchisees Welcome New Handel's Homemade Ice Cream in Lake Pleasant
First 100 Guests Enjoy Free Ice Cream for a Year at Grand Opening on the 4th of July!PEORIA, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream, named #1 Ice Cream on the Planet by National Geographic, is bringing its handcrafted, fun-filled ice cream flavors to 25738 North Lake Pleasant Parkway. The community is welcome to the grand opening celebration on Thursday, July 4, 2024, starting at 11:00 a.m. Looking to beat the summer heat? Handel’s will treat the first 100 guests in line to Free Ice Cream for a Year!
This new location is the third Handel’s store managed by multi-unit franchise owners Joe and Victoria Maher, who also operate the Park West and Surprise locations. The Mahers, who have raised their four children in Litchfield Park, AZ, discovered Handel’s during a vacation. Their youngest son spotted a long line outside a Handel's store, and after trying the ice cream, the Mahers were captivated by its quality and nostalgic appeal, prompting them to join the thriving franchise.
“We knew from the first taste of Handel’s ice cream that it was a very high-quality ice cream and the best ice cream we had ever had. Handel’s chose us as an answer to prayer. That may sound silly to some, but it is true. Once we met Jim and the Handel’s team, we really felt welcomed,” said Victoria Maher, Co-owner of Handel’s Lake Pleasant. “We knew we needed to be part of the Handel’s family! We love and appreciate the Handel’s corporate team, it felt more like joining a family than a franchise. The product is hands down the best quality ice cream, and we fell in love with Handel's from our first taste!”
Guests at the grand opening will also have the opportunity to spin a prize wheel for a chance to win Free Swag, Free Ice Cream for a Year, and more! The location will offer a variety of seasonal and classic handcrafted flavors, including Graham Central Station, Ooooh…Dough! Buckeye, Black Cherry, and Chocoholic Chunk
“We felt very drawn to the Lake Pleasant area and are excited to get this Handel’s store open in such a great community," said Joe, Co-owner of Handel’s Lake Pleasant.
The new Handel’s Lake Pleasant location, an 1,800 sq. ft. walk-in store, will offer seating, a shaded patio with misters, pickup, delivery, and catering. The new location will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
For more information about Handel’s Lake Pleasant, visit the link here. To stay connected with the location, follow them on Instagram @handelslakepleasant or Facebook Handel’s Ice Cream Lake Pleasant.
About Handel's Homemade Ice Cream
Handel's Homemade Ice Cream has been in the business of making and selling fresh ice cream, handmade in stores every day, since 1945. Founded in Youngstown, Ohio, the Handel’s legacy was created by Alice Handel and Lenny Fisher, who grew the brand from a single Scoop Shop into a flourishing chain using fresh ingredients and upholding a commitment to quality. Each batch of Handel's ice cream is made fresh daily,
using Alice's original methods and recipes. There are 48 flavors available daily and more than 140 flavors that rotate seasonally.
In 2023 and 2024, Handel's ranked in Franchise Times' Top 400 list, recognizing the largest franchise systems in the United States and its "Fast & Serious," a list of the smartest-growing franchises for the year. The brand is also recognized by TasteAtlas as one of the top 100 Most Iconic Ice Creams in the World.
Handel's has been named #1 Ice Cream on the Planet by National Geographic, one of the Top 10 Best Ice Cream Businesses by USA Today, one of the Top 500 Restaurants in America by Nation's Restaurant News , and Top 500 Franchises by Entrepreneur Magazine.
Handel’s currently has 141 locations across 14 states and is growing. To learn more about Handel's franchise opportunities, visit www.handelsicecream.com/franchise.
