Cyberteq awarded at CyberX Global - Egypt Summit 2024

MUNIT wins "Best innovation Award for Cybersecurity Solutions"

— Sameh Soliman, VP MENA

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyberteq Pte Ltd is thrilled to announce that its flagship cybersecurity solution, MUNIT, has been honored with the Best Innovation Award for Cybersecurity Solutions at the CYBERX Global - CyberX Egypt Summit & Awards 2024, held on June 27, 2024, at the Royal Maxim Palace Kempinski in Cairo, Egypt.

“This award underscores our dedication and commitment to pioneering advanced cybersecurity solutions that effectively address the evolving challenges of the information and cybersecurity landscape while creating value for our clients and stakeholders," said Mr. Sameh Soliman, VP MENA – Cyberteq.

He added, “MUNIT’s business-oriented, innovative approach, combined with our agile engagement model, has set new industry standards, and we are proud of the recognition it has received.”

About Cyberteq
Cyberteq is an innovative cybersecurity company headquartered in Singapore with regional offices in Egypt, Ghana, Rwanda, UAE, and Poland, serving clients in over 50 countries worldwide.

About Global X
CyberX Global is a conference dedicated to IT & OT professionals and cybersecurity technology innovators globally. Conferences and summits are held in KSA, Qatar, UAE, Oman, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Egypt.

email us here
