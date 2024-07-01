Submit Release
Christine Valmy Sets New Standards of Operational Excellence Across All Business Lines with the Power of Creatio

The industry trailblazer in American beauty education redefines its operations and relationship management with Creatio's no-code platform

BOSTON, USA, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, announced that Christine Valmy, a pioneering brand in the beauty industry, has revolutionized its operations and customer journey through the adoption of the no-code platform.

Christine Valmy is renowned for its commitment to natural skincare and education. The brand offers a diverse range of skincare products, salon services, and educational courses and seminars, shaping the beauty industry with innovation and expertise.

Taking their innovative approach a step further, the company implemented cutting-edge technology across all business lines. Embracing Creatio's composable architecture, Christine Valmy created a cohesive customer journey and empowered their performance.

Christine Valmy successfully customized and automated business procedures, establishing a centralized relationship management hub that enhances business functionality. In-depth analytics further improves the company's ability to cultivate long-term relationships and drive success.

“With Creatio, we now have the capability to uncover overlaps between business lines and audiences, as well as analyze purchase behavior patterns, empowering us to tailor our offerings and enhance customer satisfaction." - Erin Silvetti, Chief Marketing Officer at Christine Valmy

To discover more about Christine Valmy ‘s experience with Creatio no-code platform for workflow automation and CRM click here.

About Christine Valmy

Established in 1965, Christine Valmy is a leader in the American beauty industry. Renowned for its commitment to natural skincare and education, the brand offers a diverse range of skincare products, salon services, and educational courses and seminars, shaping the beauty industry with innovation and expertise.

About Creatio  

Creatio is a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA. 

For more information, please visit www.creatio.com.

