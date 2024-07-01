CAR-T Pipeline Analysis 2024: Clinical Trials, FDA, EMA, and PMDA Approvals, Emerging Therapies, and Growth Prospects

CAR-T Pipeline

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s, “CAR-T Pipeline Insight 2024” report provides comprehensive insights about 120+ companies and 460+ pipeline drugs in the CAR-T pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Key Takeaways from the CAR-T Pipeline Report

• DelveInsight’s CAR-T Therapy pipeline report depicts a robust space with 120+ active players working to develop 460+ pipeline therapies for CAR-T Therapy treatment.

• The leading CAR-T Companies working in the market include Ziopharm Oncology Inc. and Intrexon, Yake Biotechnology, Xyphos Biosciences, Xi'An Yufan Biotechnology, Wuhan Sian Medical Technology, Wuhan Bio-Raid Biotechnology, Wugen, WindMIL Therapeutics, Wellington Zhaotai Therapies, VorBio, VCANBIO Cell & Gene Engineering Corporation, Ltd, UWELL Biopharma, Transgene, TrakCel, ToolGen, Tmunity Therapeutics, Timmune Biotech, TILT Biotherapeutics, Tianjin Mycure Medical Technology, The Beijing Pregene Science and Technology Company, Tessa Therapeutics Ltd., TC BioPharm, Targazyme, Takeda / Noile-Immune Biotech, Synthekine, SymVivo, Sorrento Therapeutics, Sinobioway Cell Therapy Co., Ltd., Shenzhen BinDeBio, Shanghai Unicar-Therapy Bio-medicine Technology, Shanghai Longyao Biotechnology, Shanghai GeneChem Co., Ltd., Shanghai Biomed-union Biotechnology, Servier, Sensei Biotherapeutics, Senlang Bio, Sangamo, Sana Biotechnology, REGENERON, PTX Therapeutics, Protheragen, Pregene (ShenZhen) Biotechnology Company, Precision BioSciences, Precigen, Poseida Therapeutics, PersonGen BioTherapeutics (Suzhou) Co., Ltd., Pepromene bio, Oxford Biomedica, Orgenesis, Oncternal Therapeutics, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Noile-Immune Biotech, Nanjing KAEDI Biotech, Mustang Bio, MolMed, Minerva Biotechnologies, Miltenyi Biotec, Medisix Therapeutics, Maxcyte, Luminary Therapeutics, Liminatus Pharma, Kuur Therapeutics, Kite Pharma, Kiromic BioPharma, Kecellitics Biotech Company Ltd, KAEDI, JW Therapeutics, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Intellia Therapeutics, Innovent Biologics, Innovative Cellular Therapeutics, InnoBation, IN8Bio, Immunicum, Immuneel, Immune Therapeutics, iCell Gene Therapeutics, iCarTAB BioMed, Hunan Zhaotai Yongren Medical Innovation, Humorigin, HRAIN Biotechnology, Henan Hualong Biotechnology, Hemalogix, Helocyte, Helix BioPharma, Hebei Senlang Biotechnology Inc., Ltd., Guangzhou Bio-gene Technology, Guangdong Zhaotai InVivo Biomedicine Co. Ltd., Grand Vista Biotechnology, Gracell Biotechnology, Glycotype, GlaxoSmithKline, Gilead Sciences, Genus oncology, GC Cell, Fundamenta Therapeutics, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Formula Pharmaceuticals, Fate Therapeutics, FastBack Bio, Exuma, Eutilex/Utilities, Eureka Therapeutics, Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd, Endocyte, Elpis Biopharmaceuticals, Curocell, CRISPR Therapeutics, Creative Biolabs, Cogent Biosciences, Chongqing Precision Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Chimeric Therapeutics, Celyad Oncology SA, Cellular Biomedicine Group, Cellectis, Celgene, CASI Pharmaceuticals/Juventas Cell Therapy, Cartherics, Cartesian Therapeutics, Carsgen Therapeutics, CARsgen, Carina Biotech, Caribou Biosciences, Bristol-Myers Squibb, BrightPath Therapeutics, Bluebird Bio, Biosceptre, BioNTech, Bioceltech Therapeutics, Bioatla, Benitec Biopharma Limited, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Beijing Mario Biotech, Beijing Immunochina Medical Science and Technology, Beijing Doing Biomedical, Beijing Biohealthcare Biotechnology, Beam Therapeutics, Autolus Limited, Aurora Biopharma, Atreca/Xenor, Atossa Therapeutics, Atara Biotherapeutics, Arcellx Inc, Arbele Limited, Apceth Biopharma, Anti-CD19 chimeric antigen receptor T cell therapy - Avalon GloboCare; AVA-001 - Avalon GloboCare, Anixa Biosciences, Amgen/Kite Pharma, Allogene Therapeutics, Allife Medical Science and Technology, AgenTus Therapeutics, AffyImmune Therapeutics, Adicet Bio, Adagene, Actinium Pharmaceuticals, AbCLon, AbbVie, and Obsidian Therapeutics, and others.

• Promising CAR-T Pipeline Therapies in the various stages of development include IM23, C-CAR066, AJMUC1- PD-1 gene knockout anti-MUC1 CAR-T cells, Fludarabine, Cyclophosphamide, and others.

• May 2024:- Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center- This phase II trial compares the effects of immunoglobulin replacement therapy with a placebo for preventing infectious complications in patients receiving CD19 chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T cell therapy. Hypogammaglobulinemia is a common complication in patients who receive CD19 CAR-T cell therapy.

• April 2024:- Novartis Pharmaceuticals- This retrospective cohort study, based on the French medico-administrative database (SNDS), evaluated the care pathway, the effectiveness of management and the costs associated with patients treated with chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells (CART-cells) (KYMRIAH or YESCARTA): paediatric and young adult patients (up to and including 25 years of age) with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL); and adult patients (18 years of age or older) with DLBCL.

• April 2024:- Janssen Research & Development LLC- The purpose of the study is to characterize safety of JNJ-68284528 and establish the recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D) (Phase 1b) and to evaluate the efficacy of JNJ-68284528 (Phase 2). This study will evaluate the safety and efficacy of JNJ-68284528. The study will include two phases. In Phase1b the study will enroll adults with multiple myeloma with interval assessments for potential dose escalation or de-escalation in subsequent participants. The dose selected at the completion of phase 1b will be used in Phase 2.

• April 2024:- Celgen- This is a global, open-label, multi-arm, parallel multi-cohort, multi-center, Phase 1/2 study to determine the safety, tolerability, PK, efficacy and patient-reported quality of life of JCAR017 in combination with various agents. This protocol is intended to evaluate various drug combinations with JCAR017, as separate arms, over the life of the protocol, using the same objectives. Each combination will be evaluated separately (ie, the intention is not to compare between combinations) for the purposes of the objectives, trial design, and statistical analysis. The following combinations will be tested:

CAR-T Overview

CAR-T is a type of treatment in which a patient's T cells (a type of immune system cell) are changed in the laboratory so they will attack cancer cells. T cells are taken from a patient’s blood. Then the gene for a special receptor that binds to a certain protein on the patient’s cancer cells is added to the T cells in the laboratory. The special receptor is called a chimeric antigen receptor (CAR). Large numbers of the CAR T cells are grown in the laboratory and given to the patient by infusion. CAR T-cell therapy is used to treat certain blood cancers, and it is being studied in the treatment of other types of cancer. Also called chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy.

CAR-T Emerging Drugs

• JWCAR029: JW Therapeutics

• CT 103A: Innovent Biologics

• CEA CAR T: Sorrento Therapeutics

• Descartes-11: Cartesian Therapeutics

• CTL119: Novartis

• TT11: Tessa Therapeutics

• CD19-targeted CAR-T cells: Sinobioway Cell Therapy

• MB-CART2019.1: Miltenyi Biomedicine

• EPCAM-targeted CAR T-cells: Sinobioway Cell Therapy

CAR-T Companies

There are approx. 120+ CAR-T companies which are developing the CAR-T therapies. The CAR-T companies which have their CAR-T drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Preregistration include, JW Therapeutics.

DelveInsight’s CAR-T Pipeline Report covers around 460+ products under different phases of clinical development like

• Late-stage products (Phase II and Phase II/III)

• Mid-stage products (Phase II and Phase II/III)

• Early-stage products (Phase I/II and Phase I) along with the details of

• Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

• Discontinued & Inactive candidates

• Route of Administration

CAR-T Companies

CAR-T pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as

• Intravenous

• Intramuscular

• Subcutaneous

• Intratumoral

• Mechanism of Action

CAR-T Products have been categorized under various Mechanisms of Action such as

• T lymphocyte replacements

• Immunologic cytotoxicity

• Product Type

Scope of the CAR-T Pipeline Report

• Coverage- Global

• CAR-T Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

• CAR-T Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

• CAR-T Therapies- IM23, C-CAR066, AJMUC1- PD-1 gene knockout anti-MUC1 CAR-T cells, Fludarabine, Cyclophosphamide, and others.

Table of Content

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. CAR-T: Overview

4. Pipeline Therapeutics

5. Therapeutic Assessment

6. Late Stage Products (Preregistration)

7. JWCAR029: JW therapeutics

8. Drug profiles in the detailed report…..

9. Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

10. Descartes-11: Cartesian Therapeutics

11. Drug profiles in the detailed report…..

12. Early stage products (Phase I/II)

13. CSG-CD19: Carsgen therapeutics

14. Drug profiles in the detailed report…..

15. Inactive Products

16. CAR-T Key Companies

17. CAR-T Key Products

18. CAR-T- Unmet Needs

19. CAR-T- Market Drivers and Barriers

20. CAR-T- Future Perspectives and Conclusion

21. CAR-T Analyst Views

22. CAR-T Key Companies

23. Appendix

About Us

