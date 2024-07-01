Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market Size in the 7MM was ~ USD 1,000 Million in 2023, estimated DelveInsight

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Drug Market

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s "Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034" report delivers an in-depth understanding of ALS, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the ALS market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market Report

• June 2024:- Axoltis Pharma- A Double-blind, Randomized, Placebo-controlled, Multicentric, Phase II Study in Adult Patients With Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) to Assess Efficacy, Safety, Tolerability and Pharmacokinetics of Multiple Intravenous Infusions of NX210c. This study will investigate the efficacy, safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics (PK) of multiple intravenous infusions of NX210c, at two dose levels, in patients with Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

• June 2024:- MediciNova- A Phase 2b/3, Multi-Center, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, 12 Month Clinical Trial to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of MN-166 (Ibudilast) Followed by Open-Label Extension Phase in Subjects With Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. A Phase 2b/3 multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel group study to evaluate the efficacy, safety and tolerability of MN-166 given to ALS participants for 12 months followed by a 6-month open-label extension phase.

• Among the 7MM, the US accounted for the highest Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis prevalent cases in 2023, with around 26,000 cases; these cases are expected to increase during the forecast period.

• Amongst EU4 and the UK, the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis diagnosed prevalent cases were highest in Germany, while the lowest number of cases was in Spain in 2023.

• The major sites of onset of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis are the bulbar, and spinal, along with other uncertain regions. In 2023, the patients with the spinal as a site of onset accounted highest cases, i.e., 15,000, followed by the bulbar site of onset.

• According to the estimates, in Japan, it is observed that Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis was most prevalent in the 70-79 years age group, followed by 60-69 years, and 50–59 years.

• The leading Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Companies such as Helixmith, Sanofi, Denali Therapeutics, Alector, GSK, NeuroSense Therapeutics, Biogen, Ionis, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Cytokinetics, Astellas Pharma, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Clene Nanomedicine Biosciences, AL-S Pharma, MediciNova, Seelos Theraputics, Prilenia Therapeutics, AB Science, Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Revalesio Corporation, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, UCB Pharma, Ra Pharmaceuticals, and others.

• Promising Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Pipeline Therapies such as Reldesemtiv, Albutein 5%, Tofersen, FAB122, sNN0029, ABBV-CLS-7262, SPG302, Dazucorilant 300 mg, and others.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM

• Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Prevalence

• Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Diagnosed Prevalence

• Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Gender-specific Distribution

• Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Mutation-specific Distribution

• Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Type-specific Distribution

• Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Distribution based on Site of onset

• Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Age-specific Distribution

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Marketed Drugs

• RADICAVA/RADICUT (edaravone injection) and RADICAVA ORS: Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

RADICAVA is a product of Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma that contains the active substance edaravone. It is a novel neuroprotective agent that slows down ALS progression. Notably, RADICAVA is the second drug to be approved for the treatment of ALS after more than two decades from the first US FDA approval of riluzole. Edaravone is available as a clear, colorless liquid provided as a sterile injection solution supplied for IV infusion; the substituted 2-pyrazolin-5-one class has the chemical name 3-methyl-1-phenyl-2-pyrazolin-5-one. The mechanism by which RADICAVA exerts its therapeutic effect in patients with ALS is unknown; however, it has anti-oxidant properties (Cruz, 2018b). Even after getting approval, the company is still conducting various clinical trial studies to better understand the drug’s effects on a larger scale.

• RELYVRIO: Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

RELYVRIO (AMX0035) is an investigational neuroprotective therapy being developed to minimize neuronal death and dysfunction. In ALS and other neurodegenerative disorders, the drug targets endoplasmic reticulum and mitochondrial-dependent neuronal degeneration pathways and blocks stress to maintain a balance between them. AMX0035 is a fixed-dose co formulation of two active compounds, namely, sodium phenylbutyrate (PB) and taurursodiol (tauroursodeoxycholic acid [TUDCA].

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Emerging Drugs

• Masitinib: AB Science

Masitinib (AB1010) is an orally administered tyrosine kinase inhibitor. It modulates mast cells and macrophages’ activity – important cells for immunity – by targeting a limited number of kinases without inhibiting, at therapeutic doses, kinases associated with known toxicities. Masitinib distinguishes itself from other ALS developmental drugs by exerting neuroprotection in both central and peripheral nervous systems. Based on its unique mechanism of action, masitinib can be developed in many conditions in oncology, inflammatory diseases, and certain diseases of the central nervous system. AB Science completed a Phase II/III trial and has attained positive results, followed by a green signal from the US FDA on the IND application. However, the drug is under investigation for a Phase III trial in patients with ALS.

• NurOwn (MSC-NTF cells): Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

MSC-NTF cells (NurOwn) are autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells (MSC) induced in culture to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors (NTFs) that support neuronal growth and survival. Thus, MSC-NTF cells combine MSC’s immunomodulatory therapeutic benefits with enhanced neurotrophic factor secretion.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market Outlook

Scarcely any drugs have been approved by the FDA that can slow the course of the disease and improve the quality of life. Therefore, the management of ALS remains supportive and symptom-based. In recent years, research on new treatment strategies has increased, taking heed of gene therapy, cellular therapy, and neuroprotective agents. There are limited approved drugs that slow disease progression by prolonging autonomy and increasing survival rates (measured by the ALS functional rating scale (ALSFRS-R). Moreover, approved by the US FDA to treat ALS, including riluzole, NUEDEXTA, RADICAVA, TIGLUTIK, RELYVRIO, and QALSODY. Medications are also prescribed to help manage symptoms of ALS, including pain, muscle cramps, stiffness, excess saliva and phlegm, and the pseudobulbar effect (involuntary or uncontrollable episodes of crying and/or laughing, or other emotional displays). Drugs also are available to help individuals with pain, depression, sleep disturbances, and constipation.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Drug Market

The drug chapter segment of the ALS report encloses a detailed analysis of the marketed and late-stage (Phase III) pipeline drug. The marketed drugs segment encloses drugs such as RADICAVA (Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation), RELYVRIO (Amylyx Pharmaceuticals), TIGLUTIK (ITF Pharma), and others. Furthermore, the current key players for emerging drugs and their respective drug candidates include AB Science (Masitinib), Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NurOwn), and others. The drug chapter also helps understand the ALS clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, and the latest news and press releases.

Scope of the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market Research Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Companies- Helixmith, Sanofi, Denali Therapeutics, Alector, GSK, NeuroSense Therapeutics, Biogen, Ionis, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Cytokinetics, Astellas Pharma, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Clene Nanomedicine Biosciences, AL-S Pharma, MediciNova, Seelos Theraputics, Prilenia Therapeutics, AB Science, Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Revalesio Corporation, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, UCB Pharma, Ra Pharmaceuticals, and others.

• Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Pipeline Therapies- Reldesemtiv, Albutein 5%, Tofersen, FAB122, sNN0029, ABBV-CLS-7262, SPG302, Dazucorilant 300 mg, and others.Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market Dynamics: Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market Drivers and Barriers

• Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market Access and Reimbursement, Unmet Needs, and Future Perspectives

Table of Content

1. KEY INSIGHTS

2. REPORT INTRODUCTION

3. ALS MARKET OVERVIEW AT A GLANCE

4. EPIDEMIOLOGY AND MARKET FORECAST METHODOLOGY

5. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

6. KEY EVENTS

7. DISEASE BACKGROUND AND OVERVIEW

8. TREATMENT AND MANAGEMENT OF ALS

9. EPIDEMIOLOGY AND PATIENT POPULATION OF THE 7MM

10. PATIENT JOURNEY

11. KEY ENDPOINTS IN ALS

12. MARKETED DRUGS

13. EMERGING DRUGS

14. ALS: 7MM ANALYSIS

15. UNMET NEEDS

16. SWOT ANALYSIS

17. KOL VIEWS

18. MARKET ACCESS AND REIMBURSEMENT

19. APPENDIX

20. DELVEINSIGHT CAPABILITIES

21. DISCLAIMER

22. ABOUT DELVEINSIGHT

