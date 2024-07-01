Breast Cancer Biomarker Market Size in the 7MM was ~USD 7,400 Million in 2022, estimates DelveInsight

Breast Cancer Biomarker Market Outlook

Breast Cancer Biomarker Market

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Breast Cancer Biomarker Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2032” report delivers an in-depth understanding of Breast Cancer Biomarker, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as Breast Cancer Biomarker market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Breast Cancer Biomarker Market Report

• The breast cancer subtype HR+/HER2- is the most common subtype with an age-adjusted rate of 87.2 new cases per 100,000 women in the United States.

• Based on the menopausal status of women suffering from breast cancer, in the US, the higher number of cases were observed for the postmenopausal Breast cancer, accounting for 80–20% of the cases, while premenopausal women contributed a significantly lesser proportion of the patients.

• Among the various subtypes of the disease (localized and regional), ER+/HER2− occupies the maximum patient pool, with approximately 140,000 cases of this category, followed by the number of those with near about 24,000 cases of Triple-negative and around 20,000 cases of ER+/HER2+ in 2022. On the other hand, HR−/HER2+ accommodated the least number of cases.

• The leading companies working in the Breast Cancer Biomarker Market include Life Technologies Inc., AstraZeneca, Tethis SpA, Pharmassist Ltd., Novatis Pharmaceuticals, Phytgen Medical Foods S.L., Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Hoffmann La-Roche, BTR Group, Artios Pharma Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline, Daiichi Sankyo Europe, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and others.

• Promising Breast Cancer Biomarker Pipeline Therapies in the various stages of development include Dalotuzumab, Ridaforolimus, capecitabine [Xeloda], trastuzumab [Herceptin], AZD4547, Exemestane, Fulvestrant, Vitamin D3, and others.

Breast Cancer Biomarker Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM

• Total incident cases of breast cancer

• Incident cases of breast cancer by menopausal status

• Stage-specific incident cases of breast cancer

• Subtype-specific incident cases of breast cancer

• Subtype-specific incident cases of breast cancer by mutation

• Treatment eligible pool for early and metastatic breast cancer

Breast Cancer Biomarker Drugs Market

The drug chapter segment of the Breast Cancer report encloses a detailed analysis of marketed and the late-stage (Phase III) pipeline drug. The marketed drugs segment encloses drugs such as Pfizer’s IBRANCE , Eli Lilly’s Verzenio, Novartis’ KISQALI, AstraZeneca’s LYNPARZA, and others. Furthermore, the current key players for the upcoming emerging drugs and their respective drug candidates include AstraZeneca (camizestrant), Sermonix Pharmaceuticals (lasofoxifene), and others. The drug chapter also helps understand the Breast Cancer clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug, and the latest news and press releases.

Breast Cancer Biomarker Market Outlook

The stage (extent) of breast cancer is an essential factor in making treatment decisions. Most women with breast cancer in Stages I, II, or III are treated with surgery, often followed by radiation therapy. Most women with breast cancer in Stages I–III will get some drug therapy as part of their treatment. This may include chemotherapy, hormone therapy (tamoxifen, an aromatase inhibitor, or one followed by the other), HER2 targeted drugs, such as trastuzumab (Herceptin) and pertuzumab (Perjeta), and some combination of these. The drugs that might work best depend on the tumor’s hormone receptor status, HER2 status, and other factors.

Breast Cancer Biomarker Marketed Drugs

• IBRANCE (palbociclib): Pfizer

• LYNPARZA (olaparib): AstraZeneca

Breast Cancer Biomarker Emerging Drugs

• Camizestrant (AZD9833): AstraZeneca

• Lasofoxifene: Sermonix Pharmaceuticals

Scope of the Breast Cancer Biomarker Market

• Coverage- 7MM

• Study Period- 2019-2032

• Breast Cancer Biomarker Companies- Life Technologies Inc., AstraZeneca, Tethis SpA, Pharmassist Ltd., Novatis Pharmaceuticals, Phytgen Medical Foods S.L., Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Hoffmann La-Roche, BTR Group, Artios Pharma Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline, Daiichi Sankyo Europe, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and others.

• Breast Cancer Biomarker Pipeline Therapies- Dalotuzumab, Ridaforolimus, capecitabine [Xeloda], trastuzumab [Herceptin], AZD4547, Exemestane, Fulvestrant, Vitamin D3, and others.

• Breast Cancer Biomarker Market Dynamics: Breast Cancer Biomarker Market Drivers and Barriers

• Breast Cancer Biomarker Market Access and Reimbursement, Unmet Needs, and Future Perspectives

Table of Content

1. Key Insights

2. Breast Cancer Biomarker Report Introduction

3. Breast Cancer Biomarker Executive Summary

4. Key Events

5. SWOT Analysis

6. Breast Cancer Biomarker Market Overview

7. Breast Cancer Biomarker Market Disease Background and Overview

8. Breast Cancer Biomarker Treatment

9. Breast Cancer Biomarker Epidemiology and Patient Population of 7MM

10. Patient Journey

11. Marketed Products

12. Emerging Therapies

13. Breast Cancer: 7MM Market. Analysis

14. Breast Cancer Biomarker Unmet Needs

15. Breast Cancer Biomarker Market Access and Reimbursement

16. Appendix

17. DelveInsight. Capabilities

18. Disclaimer

19. About. DelveInsight

