Hypothalamic Obesity Treatment Market 2032: FDA Approvals, Clinical Trials, Prevalence and Companies by DelveInsight

Hypothalamic Obesity companies are Saniona, Amylin Pharmaceuticals, Novo Nordisk, AstraZeneca, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Energesis Pharmaceuticals, Gelesis, more

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight's "Hypothalamic Obesity Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032" report delivers an in-depth understanding of Hypothalamic Obesity, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Hypothalamic Obesity market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan.

The Hypothalamic Obesity market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, the market share of the individual therapies, and the current and forecasted Hypothalamic Obesity market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Hypothalamic Obesity treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the Hypothalamic Obesity market.

Some facts of the Hypothalamic Obesity Market Report are:

• According to DelveInsight, Hypothalamic Obesity market size is expected to grow at a decent CAGR by 2032.

• Leading Hypothalamic Obesity companies working in the market are Saniona, Amylin Pharmaceuticals, Novo Nordisk, AstraZeneca, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Energesis Pharmaceuticals, Gelesis, Zafgen and others.

• Key Hypothalamic Obesity Therapies expected to launch in the market are Tesomet, Exenatide and others.

• As per Müller et al., (2022), Craniopharyngioma is diagnosed with two peaks of incidence: one peak in 10–19 year old individuals (29%) and a second peak 110 in adults 30–49 years of age (25%). Prevalence does not differ between the sexes (male/female ratio is 0.95).

• According to Momin et al., (2021), Between 2004 and 2016, a total of 7,441 craniopharyngiomas were diagnosed in the US, of which 6,430 (86.4%) were histologically-confirmed and 1011 (13.6%) were radiographically diagnosed.

• In June 2024, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals announced results of a Randomized, Placebo-controlled, Double-Blind Phase 2 Study to Assess Efficacy and Safety of LB54640 in Patients With Hypothalamic Obesity, With an Open-Label Extension

• In February 2024, Saniona announced results of a Phase 2, Double-blind, Randomized, Placebo- Controlled, Single-center Safety and Efficacy Study to Evaluate Overall Safety and Tolerability of Co-administration of Tesofensine and Metoprolol in Subjects With Hypothalamic Injury-induced Obesity (HIO), and With a 24-week Open-label Extension, in Total 48 Weeks

Hypothalamic Obesity Overview

Hypothalamic obesity refers to obesity that is caused by physical or inborn damage to the hypothalamus. The hypothalamus is part of the brain that makes hormones that control specific body functions such as sleep, body temperature, and hunger. It also makes hormones that control other organs in the body, especially the pituitary gland.

The symptoms of hypothalamic obesity vary by the cause and include

• Uncontrollable hunger

• Rapid, excessive weight gain

• Low metabolic rate.

Hypothalamic Obesity Market

The Hypothalamic Obesity market outlook of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historical, current, and forecasted Hypothalamic Obesity market trends by analyzing the impact of current Hypothalamic Obesity therapies on the market and unmet needs, and drivers, barriers, and demand for better technology.

This segment gives a thorough detail of the Hypothalamic Obesity market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated Hypothalamic Obesity market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.

According to DelveInsight, the Hypothalamic Obesity market in 7MM is expected to witness a major change in the study period 2019-2032.

Hypothalamic Obesity Epidemiology

The Hypothalamic Obesity epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current Hypothalamic Obesity patient pool and forecasted trends for seven individual major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the Hypothalamic Obesity market report also provides the diagnosed patient pool, trends, and assumptions.

Hypothalamic Obesity Drugs Uptake

This section focuses on the uptake rate of the potential Hypothalamic Obesity drugs recently launched in the Hypothalamic Obesity market or expected to be launched in 2019-2032. The analysis covers the Hypothalamic Obesity market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Hypothalamic Obesity Drugs Uptake helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs based on Hypothalamic Obesity market share and size, which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

Hypothalamic Obesity Pipeline Development Activities

The Hypothalamic Obesity report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase II, and Phase III stages. It also analyses Hypothalamic Obesity key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.

Hypothalamic Obesity Therapeutics Assessment

Major key companies are working proactively in the Hypothalamic Obesity Therapeutics market to develop novel therapies which will drive the Hypothalamic Obesity treatment markets in the upcoming years are Saniona, Amylin Pharmaceuticals, Novo Nordisk, AstraZeneca, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Energesis Pharmaceuticals, Gelesis, Zafgen and others.

Hypothalamic Obesity Report Key Insights

1. Hypothalamic Obesity Patient Population

2. Hypothalamic Obesity Market Size and Trends

3. Key Cross Competition in the Hypothalamic Obesity Market

4. Hypothalamic Obesity Market Dynamics (Key Drivers and Barriers)

5. Hypothalamic Obesity Market Opportunities

6. Hypothalamic Obesity Therapeutic Approaches

7. Hypothalamic Obesity Pipeline Analysis

8. Hypothalamic Obesity Current Treatment Practices/Algorithm

9. Impact of Emerging Therapies on the Hypothalamic Obesity Market

