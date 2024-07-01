Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Eurasian Affairs Li Hui Meets with Head of the International Security Division at the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Gabriel Luechinger

On June 28, 2024, Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Eurasian Affairs Li Hui met with Head of the International Security Division at the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Gabriel Luechinger at the latter's request. The two sides had an exchange of views on issues of mutual interest and concern such as the recent Summit on Peace in Ukraine held in Switzerland, the six common understandings between China and Brazil, and promoting peace talks in the next stage.