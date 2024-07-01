Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer Treatment Market 2032: FDA Approvals, Prevalence and Companies by DelveInsight

Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer Market Forecast

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight's "Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032" report delivers an in-depth understanding of Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan.

The Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, the market share of the individual therapies, and the current and forecasted Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer market.

Some facts of the Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer Market Report are:

• According to DelveInsight, Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer market size is expected to grow at a decent CAGR by 2032.

• Key Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer Therapies expected to launch in the market are grapiprant, GRANITE, MK7123-034, NT-I7, TPST-149, Evorpacept, Nivolumab, Ipilimumab, and many others.

• Targeting CTLA-4: A Possible Solution for Microsatellite-Stable Colorectal Cancer: In this study, researchers explored a combination of chemotherapies and immunotherapies for MSS RAS mutant metastatic colorectal cancer. The trial involved using a combination of FOLFOX (a chemotherapy regimen), durvalumab (an anti-PD-L1 drug), and tremelimumab (an anti-CTLA-4 drug) as first-line treatment. The goal was to promote the recruitment and activation of the adaptive immune system at the tumor level, resulting in clinical benefit for a significant number of patients.

• Global Randomized Phase II Trial: A global randomized phase II trial for microsatellite-stable metastatic colorectal cancer is currently enrolling patients (ClinicalTrials.gov identifier NCT05608044). This trial aims to evaluate novel treatment approaches for MSS colorectal cancer.

Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer Overview

Microsatellite stable (MSS) colorectal cancer (CRC) is a subtype of CRC characterized by genomic stability in microsatellite regions, which are short repetitive DNA sequences. Unlike microsatellite instability (MSI), where these regions exhibit abnormal lengths due to DNA mismatch repair deficiencies, Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancers maintain the integrity of these regions.

Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer accounts for the majority of CRC cases and typically arises through alternative pathways, such as chromosomal instability (CIN) or CpG island methylator phenotype (CIMP), rather than DNA mismatch repair defects. While Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer generally have fewer mutations than MSI CRCs, they still exhibit considerable heterogeneity in terms of genetic alterations and molecular features

Patients with Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer often present with similar clinical manifestations as other CRC subtypes, including changes in bowel habits, rectal bleeding, abdominal pain, and unintentional weight loss. Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer Diagnosis involves a combination of colonoscopy, imaging studies, and histopathological evaluation of tumor specimens.

Treatment strategies for Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer are based on tumor stage, location, molecular characteristics, and patient-specific factors. Options may include surgery, chemotherapy, targeted therapies (e.g., anti-EGFR or anti-VEGF agents), immunotherapy, and palliative care for advanced disease.

Despite advancements in treatment, the prognosis for patients with Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer varies widely depending on disease stage, tumor biology, and response to therapy. Continued research into the molecular mechanisms underlying MSS CRC and the development of novel therapeutic approaches are essential for improving outcomes in this patient population.

Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer Market

The Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer market outlook of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historical, current, and forecasted Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer market trends by analyzing the impact of current Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer therapies on the market and unmet needs, and drivers, barriers, and demand for better technology.

This segment gives a thorough detail of the Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.

According to DelveInsight, the Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer market in 7MM is expected to witness a major change in the study period 2019-2032.

Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer Epidemiology

The Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer patient pool and forecasted trends for seven individual major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer market report also provides the diagnosed patient pool, trends, and assumptions.

Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer Drugs Uptake

This section focuses on the uptake rate of the potential Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer drugs recently launched in the Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer market or expected to be launched in 2019-2032. The analysis covers the Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer Drugs Uptake helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs based on Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer market share and size, which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer Pipeline Development Activities

The Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase II, and Phase III stages. It also analyses Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.

Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer Therapeutics Assessment

Major key companies are working proactively in the Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer Therapeutics market to develop novel therapies which will drive the Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer treatment markets in the upcoming years are Gritstone Oncology, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Bristol-Myers Squibb, BeiGene, Rottapharm Biotech, Arrys Therapeutics, NeoImmuneTech, and others.

Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer Report Key Insights

1. Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer Patient Population

2. Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer Market Size and Trends

3. Key Cross Competition in the Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer Market

4. Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer Market Dynamics (Key Drivers and Barriers)

5. Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer Market Opportunities

6. Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer Therapeutic Approaches

7. Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer Pipeline Analysis

8. Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer Current Treatment Practices/Algorithm

9. Impact of Emerging Therapies on the Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer Market

