Humax enters the global market for commercial EV chargers
Humax Co., Ltd. (KOSDAQ:Humax)SEONGNAM-SI, GYEONGGI-DO, REPUBLIC OF KOREA, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- • Humax launches into the global market for commercial EV charging solutions based on CPO experience in Korea
• Delivering a smart charging environment with products certified by OCPP, an international communication standard
• New EV charger line-up unveiled at The Smarter E Europe, Europe’s largest energy industry exhibition
Humax, the total mobility platform provider, today announces the launch of its commercial EV charger line-up to the global market, following its recent entry into the home EV charger industry.
This global expansion is based on Humax’s experience as a charging point operator in the Korean market, and is built around its extensive worldwide network. The product line-up has been developed to meet the diverse needs of customers, ranging from slow to fast chargers, according to their commercial requirements.
Recently at The Smarter E Europe 2024 (Munich, June 19-21), Europe's largest energy industry exhibition, Humax showcased its full line-up of commercial and home EV chargers, and developed strategic partnerships with an expanded portfolio of industry partners to strengthen its position in the market.
HUMAX has also announced a strategic partnership with HeyCharge, a German EV charging technology company to develop next-generation electric vehicle (EV) charging stations. This collaboration aims to address the growing need for convenient and cost-effective EV charging solutions, particularly in urban multi-family homes and office buildings where reliable charging infrastructure has been lacking.
Humax commercial chargers are OCPP-certified products that meet international communication standards, enabling smart charging, as well as supporting two-channel simultaneous charging. LCD touch screens and LED indicators have been integrated to efficiently monitor charging status.
By providing charging speeds suitable for commercial environments such as public housing, highway charging stations, shopping malls and offices, Humax will create business opportunities in multiple markets with increasing global electric vehicle distribution rates, and with products tailored to the requirements of a wide variety of vehicle customers.
The company plans to supply commercial chargers to Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America following the introduction of ‘Turu Charger’, a CPO brand operated by Humax. With this technology, Humax has built and delivered more than 18,000 EV chargers in the Korean market.
Jeff Kim, president of Humax, commented, “Having successfully launched home EV chargers in Europe, Humax will enter the global commercial EV charger market with a diverse line-up of fast and slow chargers to provide electric vehicle users with a hassle-free driving experience anytime, anywhere.”
Further information can be found at https://humaxcharging.com
About Humax
Founded in 1989, HUMAX stands as a total mobility solutions and services provider, offering advanced technologies for global operators. With a focus on its single mobility hub platform, HUMAX provides diverse solutions, including parking operations, shared mobility services, smart building solutions, and all-in-one fleet management systems. HUMAX’s expertise extends to EV charging technology for both domestic and commercial use. With 20 subsidiaries worldwide, HUMAX is a respected leader in technology solutions.
Vincent Lee
Humax Co., Ltd.
mobility@humaxdigital.com
