Artificial Intelligence In Regtech market growth analysis with investment opportunities

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The artificial intelligence in regtech market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.37 billion in 2023 to $1.89 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 37.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising compliance costs, demand for automation, data explosion, enhanced risk management.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The artificial intelligence in regtech market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $6.64 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to regulatory reporting requirements, need for real-time monitoring, regulatory technology advancements, focus on customer protection, cross-border compliance.

Growth driver of the artificial intelligence in regtech market

Rise in fraud detection is expected to propel the growth of the artificial intelligence in regtech market going forward. Fraud detection refers to the process of using various techniques and technologies to identify and prevent fraudulent activities within a system or organization. Artificial intelligence (AI) in regtech (regulatory technology) helps in fraud detection by leveraging advanced algorithms and machine learning techniques to analyze large volumes of data from various sources. It provides organizations with powerful tools to proactively detect and prevent fraudulent activities, ultimately helping to reduce financial losses and safeguard against regulatory violations

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the artificial intelligence in regtech market include IBM Watson Financial Services, White and Case LLP, Sysxnet Limited, Trulioo, Onfido, ComplyAdvantage, Behavox Ltd., FundApps Ltd., Sift Science, AlgoDynamix, WorkFusion, Trunomi, Elliptic, Fund Recs, IdentityMind Global, Corlytics Ltd., Silverfinch Consultancy Pvt Ltd, Merlon Intelligence, Open Source Investor Services, AQMetrics Limited, Ayasdi, CheckRecipient Limited, KYC Exchange Net AG, Text IQ.

Major companies operating in the artificial intelligence in regTech market are developing innovative products such as AI RegTech solutions to enhance compliance processes within the financial services industry. An AI RegTech solution is a software application that uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to automate tasks, improve efficiency, and mitigate risks associated with regulatory compliance.

Segments:

1) By Type: Solutions, Services

2) By Operation Model: Unsupervised Learning, Supervised Learning, Reinforced Learning, Semi-Supervised Learning

3) By Application: Regulatory Compliance, Risk Management, Financial Crime, Identity Management, Compliance Support, Analytics, Automated Trading

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the artificial intelligence in regtech market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of artificial intelligence in regtech.

Artificial Intelligence In Regtech Market Definition

Artificial Intelligence in regtech refers to the application of AI technologies and techniques within the realm of regulatory technology. AI-enabled regtech can improve data governance, business risk, and regulatory compliance.

The main types of artificial intelligence in regtech are solutions and services. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in RegTech solutions refers to the use of AI technologies, such as machine learning, natural language processing (NLP), and data analytics, to enhance regulatory compliance processes within the financial industry. The operation models include unsupervised learning, supervised learning, reinforced learning, and semi-supervised learning used for regulatory compliance, risk management, financial crime, identity management, compliance support, analytics, automated trading applications.

Artificial Intelligence In Regtech Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Artificial Intelligence In Regtech Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on artificial intelligence in regtech market size, artificial intelligence in regtech market drivers and trends, artificial intelligence in regtech market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The artificial intelligence in regtech market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

