Hyperhumans Launches NeuraLead: An AI-Driven LeadGen, Business Intel and Sales Tool
Hyperhumans, a pioneering tech startup, announces the launch of NeuraLead. NeuraLead is an AI-driven platform for leadgen, business intelligence, and sales.
NeuraLead represents a leap forward in sales and business intelligence. Every business, regardless of size, should have access to tools that can help them make smarter, data-driven decisions.”TALINN, ESTONIA, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hyperhumans - a pioneering startup in the technology sector - proudly announces the launch of its groundbreaking product, NeuraLead. NeuraLead is an AI-driven platform designed to revolutionize lead generation, business intelligence, and sales by automating the discovery of new leads and gathering essential OSINT data for conversions.
— Dinidh O'Brien, CEO of Hyperhumans
In an increasingly competitive business landscape, accessing accurate and relevant contact information, as well as gathering the latest business intelligence relevant to a company or lead is crucial. NeuraLead leverages advanced artificial intelligence to automatically identify new leads, provide their direct contact information, and gather the data needed to convert them into customers. This powerful tool both simplifies and enhances the lead generation process, making it more efficient and effective. Users need simply to input the type of company they’re looking for based on an existing customer or lead's website, and NeuraLead does the rest. NeuraLead searches billions of records and hundreds of databases to find the direct contact information for the employees the user needs to reach.
The NeuraLead API supports near-limitless triggering and automation methods, and integrates smoothly with existing business application stacks, including popular email and messaging services, CRMs and sales tools, storage and databases, and much more.
"NeuraLead represents a significant leap forward in sales and business intelligence," said Dinidh O’Brien, Co-Founder and CEO of Hyperhumans. "As a startup ourselves, we believe that every business - regardless of size - should have access to the tools that can help them make smarter, data-driven decisions. NeuraLead makes this possible by leveraging sophisticated A.I. technologies and algorithms in a way that is both accessible and affordable."
Leszek Krol, Co-Founder and CTO of Hyperhumans, added, "Our team has worked tirelessly to develop algorithms and a platform that not only meet the highest standards of functionality and performance but also prioritizes user experience. NeuraLead's capability to provide accurate contact information and deep insights with minimal user effort is a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence. When you add the ability to automate NeuraLead via our API, it truly becomes a powerhouse tool for the sales processes of tech-forward companies!" NeuraLead has already been featured on numerous websites, including winning new product of the week on Radar Premier, the well-known product hunting website.
Jarrod Robertson, Co-Founder and COO, emphasized the strategic impact of NeuraLead: "Coming from a sales background I know that finding the contact information of a lead and getting them the right message at the right time is crucial...but it's also a pain-point for many sales professionals. NeuraLead equips businesses with the tools they need to rapidly automate and improve this process, whether they're a startup with limited resources or an established company with a sales team looking to improve their efficiency. We believe it really is a game-changer for the sales world, from the business development level all the way to executives looking to connect directly."
NeuraLead is now available for businesses looking to revolutionize their lead generation and decision-making processes. For more information or to request a demo, visit https://neuralead.ai
Dinidh O'Brien, CEO
Hyperhumans OÜ
press@hyperhumans.ai
