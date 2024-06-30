Senate Resolution 313 Printer's Number 1795

PENNSYLVANIA, June 30 - WHEREAS, These debilitating issues affect 16% of all veterans

receiving care in the Veterans Health Administration (VHA); and

WHEREAS, From October 1, 2007, to September 30, 2022, almost

1.9 million veterans were diagnosed and treated within the VHA

for migraines and headaches; and

WHEREAS, Between 2008 and 2022, there was a 122% increase in

the number of veterans using Veterans Affairs Medical Centers

for headache care; and

WHEREAS, An estimated 350,000 service members have headaches

resulting from traumatic brain injuries sustained in combat; and

WHEREAS, The impact of migraines, headaches and cluster

attacks varies widely, showing distinct differences in how often

the attacks occur, the severity and the impact on daily life;

and

WHEREAS, Migraine disease affects all body systems, causing

symptoms, including severe pain, nausea, heightened sensitivity

to light, sound, smell and touch, visual disturbances, tinnitus,

chills, fatigue, difficulty finding words, known as anomic

aphasia, impaired cognitive function, numbness and weakness,

lasting for 4 to 72 hours on average; and

WHEREAS, The historical stigma and misinformation surrounding

headache diseases have impeded research and treatment

advancements, thus adequate research funding and public

education are crucial to addressing the serious and

incapacitating effects of migraine disease; and

WHEREAS, Individuals with one or more headache diseases or

comorbid medical conditions deserve equitable, affordable access

to new and innovative treatments; and

WHEREAS, The Senate is an institution that can raise

awareness for migraine and headache disorders with the general

20240SR0313PN1795 - 2 -

