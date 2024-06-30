Senate Resolution 313 Printer's Number 1795
PENNSYLVANIA, June 30 - WHEREAS, These debilitating issues affect 16% of all veterans
receiving care in the Veterans Health Administration (VHA); and
WHEREAS, From October 1, 2007, to September 30, 2022, almost
1.9 million veterans were diagnosed and treated within the VHA
for migraines and headaches; and
WHEREAS, Between 2008 and 2022, there was a 122% increase in
the number of veterans using Veterans Affairs Medical Centers
for headache care; and
WHEREAS, An estimated 350,000 service members have headaches
resulting from traumatic brain injuries sustained in combat; and
WHEREAS, The impact of migraines, headaches and cluster
attacks varies widely, showing distinct differences in how often
the attacks occur, the severity and the impact on daily life;
and
WHEREAS, Migraine disease affects all body systems, causing
symptoms, including severe pain, nausea, heightened sensitivity
to light, sound, smell and touch, visual disturbances, tinnitus,
chills, fatigue, difficulty finding words, known as anomic
aphasia, impaired cognitive function, numbness and weakness,
lasting for 4 to 72 hours on average; and
WHEREAS, The historical stigma and misinformation surrounding
headache diseases have impeded research and treatment
advancements, thus adequate research funding and public
education are crucial to addressing the serious and
incapacitating effects of migraine disease; and
WHEREAS, Individuals with one or more headache diseases or
comorbid medical conditions deserve equitable, affordable access
to new and innovative treatments; and
WHEREAS, The Senate is an institution that can raise
awareness for migraine and headache disorders with the general
20240SR0313PN1795 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30