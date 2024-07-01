Leadership Insight: SourceFuse CEO Gautam Ghai - Key Contributor at IGF, London 2024
The future of UK-India relations hinges on a boom in tech collaboration, particularly in AI, cloud computing, and cutting-edge advancements that will propel both nations forward.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SourceFuse, a strategic digital transformation company helping businesses evolve through cloud-native technologies, is proud to announce that for the second year running Gautam Ghai, CEO & Co-Founder, participated in the prestigious India Global Forum (IGF) 2024 Dialogues: Pathways to a Limitless Future. These exclusive IGF Dialogues are specially curated 75-minute invitation-only ‘deep dives’, designed to tackle the most pertinent and burning issues, whether it is identifying strategies to overcome industry challenges or identifying pathways to capture untapped opportunities.
— Gautam Ghai, CEO & Co-Founder of SourceFuse
Ghai was a key speaker at the Dialogue focused on "Reforming Governance with Technology." He led fellow participants from GSI consulting companies including Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Mphasis, and many more, in exploring opportunities and challenges for businesses everywhere that face the challenge of staying compliant, controlling costs, and harnessing digital tools to drive growth.
"I'm incredibly honoured to play an active role in the IGF Dialogues, as the theme of reforming governance with technology is one that is close to my heart,” said Ghai. “The rapid pace of technological change creates huge opportunities for the UK and India, and while exciting new potential emerges, navigating the ever-evolving regulatory landscape becomes crucial. This was a great opportunity to engage with fellow leaders and experts on this critical topic."
Ghai continued: "The future of UK-India relations hinges on a boom in tech collaboration, particularly in AI, cloud computing, and cutting-edge advancements that will propel both nations forward. Being part of the UK-India collaboration in cloud computing is a testament to our commitment to innovation and collaboration, as SourceFuse continues to be a leading force in helping businesses leverage the power of the cloud to optimise their operations."
Ghai's insights on the intersection of technology and governance were invaluable to the discussion at the forum, recognising that governments, too, are under pressure to maximise the return on public investment. Key topics of conversation included 1) the practical applications of AI transforming cities, healthcare, and education; 2) striking a balance between innovation vs. regulatory caution; 3) ensuring data protection laws stay relevant and effective, emphasising the importance of maintaining public trust alongside modernization.
Vaidant Singh
SourceFuse
+1 800-578-3873
vaidant.singh@sourcefuse.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube