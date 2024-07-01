Support program to cast China market wide open for SA’s seafood exporters

South Australia’s seafood and lobster industries are being supported to rapidly re-engage with the lucrative China market as soon as trade restrictions ease, with a new $475,000 Malinauskas Government package to deliver export and marketing support.

Since 2020, the Chinese Government has not issued import permits for Australian rock lobster. More than $70 million worth of South Australian southern rock lobster was exported to China in 2019.

A stabilisation of bilateral relations has seen the easing of trade restrictions on Australian products entering the China market, including the removal of tariffs on Australian barley and wine. That resulted in a bounce back for local exports, including $79 million worth of South Australian wine being exported into China in the month of April 2024 alone.

South Australian rock lobster fishers are hopeful that remaining restrictions on lobster exports into China will be the next to ease, reopening a major trade route.

The Malinauskas Government has developed a $475,000 Seafood Export Growth Program to ensure the industry is poised to make the most of the opportunity should China commence reissuing import permits.

The Seafood Export Growth Program includes:

Support for SA seafood exporters to attend major international trade events to meet with local buyers.

Bringing key seafood importers to South Australia for familiarisation visits.

A marketing campaign for international audiences including China and Japan.

Access to trade advisers to assist with export capability building.

Capability building activities will be offered by the Department of Trade and Investment (DTI) and include industry information sessions to help producers better understand changing market trends, regulatory issues, opportunities and risks.

The package has been developed following consultation with members of the South Australian seafood industry and would support South Australian exporters of southern rock lobster, southern bluefin tuna, and other seafood and other seafood products.

South Australian seafood exports to all markets in the year to March 2024 were valued at $214.5 million, up 3.8 per cent on the previous year and representing 16 per cent of Australia’s total seafood exports.

In the year to April 2024, South Australia’s tuna exports were valued at $117 million, with 97 per cent of exports ($113.8 million) going to Japan.

Lobster exports were valued at $41 million in the same period, primarily going to Hong Kong ($24 million) and Vietnam ($14 million).

The $475,000 program would fund activities throughout the 2024-25 financial year.

Premier Peter Malinauskas visited China in September 2023, marking the first time a South Australian Premier had visited the country since before the seafood restrictions were imposed. In March this year, Primary Industries Minister Clare Scriven visited China, supporting South Australian exporters at the Taste of South Australia events in Guangzhou and Chengdu.

For more information about the Seafood Export Growth Program and to sign up for ongoing updates, please visit https://export.sa.gov.au/seafood-export.

Quotes

Attributable to Joe Szakacs

South Australia’s waters are home to some of the world’s most sought-after seafood including southern rock lobster, southern bluefin tuna, oysters and abalone.

The Malinauskas Government, alongside our colleagues in the Federal Government, have advocated at every opportunity for the removal of China’s remaining trade impediments, including the ban on Australian seafood.

Our trade relationship with China continues to be crucial for our state, representing our largest export market, worth $3.9 billion – up 42 per cent year-on-year.

The seafood market across Asia has changed dramatically in the last four years. This program is poised to help our exporters successfully navigate their journey into China and continue their push into other key markets.

Attributable to Senator, the Hon. Don Farrell, Federal Minister for Trade and Tourism

We understand the impact of not having access to the Chinese market has had on our world-class lobster industry.

Virtually overnight, South Australian lobster exporters lost their most valuable market, worth $70 million at its peak.

The Albanese Government is using every opportunity, including Premier Li’s recent visit, to advocate for the full resumption of trade including for Australian live lobster.

We will not rest until our valued lobster industry can re-enter the Chinese market.

Attributable to Kyriakos (Kyri) Toumazos, Executive, Seafood Industry South Australia (SISA)

Seafood Industry South Australia welcomes the South Australian Government support for the Seafood industry and is looking forward to rebuilding trading relationships with the Asian region.

China, Japan and the Southeast Asian region are extremely important destinations for South Australian Seafood products. This initiative by the South Australian Government will enhance market development and expansion of important markets.

South Australia is the Seafood frontier of the nation and the industry is focused on expansion of international markets whilst always providing pristine high quality produce to the local consumers.

Attributable to Andrew Ferguson, Managing Director, Ferguson Australia Group

I’m pleased that, following how severely hit our lobster market has been with the China seafood ban, the South Australian Government is lending its support through this new initiative.

As a member of the South Australian seafood industry, it is great to see support for activities and I welcome the opportunity to leverage new market opportunities for a range of our state’s seafood produce.